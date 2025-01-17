24/7 Space News
CARBON WORLDS
 2024 saw fastest-ever annual rise in CO2 levels: UK weather service
2024 saw fastest-ever annual rise in CO2 levels: UK weather service
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) Jan 17, 2025

The UK weather service said Friday that carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere in 2024 grew at the fastest annual rate on record, exceeding their own projections by some margin.

The sharp rise in planet-warming CO2 was driven by fossil fuel burning, devastating wildfires and a weakening of Earth's natural carbon stores, the Met Office said.

Scientists said at such rates, the world cannot hope to hold global warming to the 1.5C limit that nations have agreed would avert the worst consequences of climate change.

Last year the atmospheric CO2 level at the Mauna Loa observatory in Hawaii, which has been taking such measurements for more than 60 years, spiked by 3.58 parts per million (ppm).

This blew past the Met Office's prediction of 2.84 ppm and even the uppermost range of its estimate at 3.38 ppm.

"Satellite measurements also showed a very large rise across the globe, due to the impact of record high emissions from fossil fuel burning being magnified by weaker natural carbon sinks -- such as tropical forests -- and exceptional wildfires," the meteorological agency said.

The Mauna Loa readings, known as the Keeling Curve, date back to 1958 and are the longest-running dataset of atmospheric CO2 concentrations.

The increase in C02 and other heat-trapping greenhouse gases like methane in the atmosphere pushed average temperatures across the globe to unprecedented highs in 2024.

Last week Copernicus, the EU's climate monitor, said the two-year average temperature rise for 2023 and 2024 was above the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

This did not represent a permanent breach of this safer limit -- that is measured over decades, not individual years -- but it showed the world was getting dangerously close.

The Met Office, among other forecasters, has already projected 2025 to be a slightly cooler year -- but still among the three hottest since at least 1850 when modern record-keeping began.

Richard Betts, who led the Met Office forecast, said a shift to the weather phenomenon La Nina could allow natural sinks like forests to absorb more carbon than recent years, temporarily slowing the rise in C02.

"However, stopping global warming needs the build-up of greenhouse gases in the air to come to a complete halt and then start to reduce," he said.

Related Links
 Carbon Worlds - where graphite, diamond, amorphous, fullerenes meet

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CARBON WORLDS
Innovative process removes carbon from air anywhere
 Cincinnati OH (SPX) Jan 14, 2025
 Until now, carbon capture has focused largely on removing greenhouse gases at their source, such as the emissions of power plants, refineries, concrete plants and other industries. But University of Cincinnati Professor Joo-Youp Lee said the Golden Fleece of carbon capture is drawing carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere, which is much, much harder. "The concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are so low," he said. "It would be like trying to remove a handful of red ping-pon ... read more
CARBON WORLDS
Achieving High Precision for In-Orbit Instrument Calibration

 Hexagon to acquire Septentrio driving advancements in mission-critical navigation and autonomy

 ISS crew prepares for spacewalks and advances scientific research

 NSF and ISS Lab allocate funding for space research projects
CARBON WORLDS
SpaceX catches Starship booster again, but upper stage explodes

 Stratolaunch Awarded 247M by Missile Defense Agency for Hypersonic Flight Testing

 Rocket Lab to Provide Hypersonic Test Launches for Department of Defense

 Westinghouse Awarded NASA DOE Contract for Space Microreactor Development
CARBON WORLDS
NASA eyes SpaceX, Blue Origin to cut Mars rock retrieval costs

 January's Night Sky Notes: The Red Planet

 Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars

 University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars
CARBON WORLDS
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024

 China's space journey continues apace

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
CARBON WORLDS
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033

 Siemens launches initiative to support startups with advanced technology

 AST SpaceMobile secures long-term spectrum access to advance space-based cellular services

 India's space economy to grow nearly 5 times in next decade
CARBON WORLDS
The video games bedeviling Elon Musk

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface

 Gamers tear into Musk for 'faking' video game prowess
CARBON WORLDS
Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins

 SETI Forward celebrates the future of cosmic exploration

 An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
CARBON WORLDS
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds

 Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.