Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Yale-led team puts dark matter on the map
 by Staff Writers
 New Haven CT (SPX) Mar 03, 2017


This is a 3-D visualization of reconstructed dark matter clump distributions in a distant galaxy cluster, obtained from the Hubble Space Telescope Frontier Fields data. The unseen matter in this map is comprised of a smooth heap of dark matter on which clumps form. Image courtesy Yale University.

A Yale-led team has produced one of the highest-resolution maps of dark matter ever created, offering a detailed case for the existence of cold dark matter - sluggish particles that comprise the bulk of matter in the universe.

The dark matter map is derived from Hubble Space Telescope Frontier Fields data of a trio of galaxy clusters that act as cosmic magnifying glasses to peer into older, more distant parts of the universe, a phenomenon known as gravitational lensing.

Yale astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan led an international team of researchers that analyzed the Hubble images. "With the data of these three lensing clusters we have successfully mapped the granularity of dark matter within the clusters in exquisite detail," Natarajan said.

"We have mapped all of the clumps of dark matter that the data permit us to detect, and have produced the most detailed topological map of the dark matter landscape to date."

Scientists believe dark matter - theorized, unseen particles that neither reflect nor absorb light, but are able to exert gravity - may comprise 80% of the matter in the universe.

Dark matter may explain the very nature of how galaxies form and how the universe is structured. Experiments at Yale and elsewhere are attempting to identify the dark matter particle; the leading candidates include axions and neutralinos.

"While we now have a precise cosmic inventory for the amount of dark matter and how it is distributed in the universe, the particle itself remains elusive," Natarajan said.

Dark matter particles are thought to provide the unseen mass that is responsible for gravitational lensing, by bending light from distant galaxies. This light bending produces systematic distortions in the shapes of galaxies viewed through the lens. Natarajan's group decoded the distortions to create the new dark matter map.

Significantly, the map closely matches computer simulations of dark matter theoretically predicted by the cold dark matter model; cold dark matter moves slowly compared to the speed of light, while hot dark matter moves faster. This agreement with the standard model is notable given that all of the evidence for dark matter thus far is indirect, said the researchers.

The high-resolution simulations used in the study, known as the Illustris suite, mimic structure formation in the universe in the context of current accepted theory. A study detailing the findings appeared Feb. 28 in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Substantial leap forward in quest for dark matter
 Kingston, Canada (SPX) Mar 03, 2017
 New research, submitted for publication by the PICO Collaboration, has produced new direct-detection constraints on the existence of WIMPs (weakly interacting massive particles) - a type of subatomic particle believed to be a leading contender for the elusive dark matter. The study, co-led by Queen's University physicist Anthony Noble, represents a significant improvement on previous detec ... read more
Related Links
 Yale University
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
India has capability to develop space station, says top official

 Orion spacecraft achieves key safety milestone

 Marshall shakes, packs, ships and tracks NASA payloads

 NASA and SpaceX gives ASU a competitive edge in technological innovation
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars

 SpaceX says it will fly civilians to the moon next year

 ULA launches NROL-79 payload for NRO

 Moon tourists risk rough ride, experts say
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Martian Winds Carve Mountains, Move Dust, Raise Dust

 NASA Orbiter Steers Clear of Mars Moon Phobos

 Science checkout continues for ExoMars orbiter

 Remnants of a mega-flood on Mars
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China to launch space station core module in 2018

 Thinking Big: China Hopes to Conduct 2nd Mission to Mars by 2030

 China to Conduct Test Flight of CZ-8 Carrier Rocket by 2018

 China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Turkey Moves Closer to Launching Own Space Agency

 OneWeb, Intelsat merge to advance satellite internet

 GomSpace to supply satellites for Sky and Space Global constellation

 Kacific places order with Boeing for a high throughput satellite
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NYU researchers coax colloidal spheres to self-assemble into photonic crystals

 Sustainable ceramics without a kiln

 Scientists demonstrate improved particle warning to protect astronauts

 When Rocket Science Meets X-ray Science
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Volcanic hydrogen spurs chances of finding exoplanet life

 Evidence of Star Wars-like Planetary System

 The missing link in how planets form

 Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement