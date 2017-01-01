Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRON AND ICE
Warped Meteor Showers Hit Earth at All Angles
 by Staff Writers
 Mountain View CA (SPX) Mar 09, 2017


Top: The warped kappa Cygnids meteor shower peaks in mid August. Bottom: The warped omicron Eridanids peaks in mid November.

Some meteor showers persist for weeks and months, even though Earth sweeps a big arc around the Sun during that time. The meteors arrive from a slightly different direction each day, which is a clue to why these showers last so long. In a review of ongoing meteor surveillance projects worldwide, 45 showers are identified that take this motion to extremes, visualized in spectacular animation.

"I was most surprised by some showers that were initially seen close to the plane of the planets, but then moved up towards the pole over the course of weeks," says meteor astronomer Dr. Peter Jenniskens of the SETI Institute and NASA Ames Research Center.

Jenniskens runs the NASA sponsored project Cameras for Allsky Meteor Surveillance (CAMS) in Northern California, which aims to confirm some of the 300+ meteor showers on the International Astronomical Union (IAU) Working List that still need verification. 60 low-light video cameras film the skies over the San Francisco Bay Area and have recorded more than 300,000 meteoroid trajectories since beginning observations in 2010.

The observations show that meteor showers do not stay in one place. For example, the well-known Perseids get their name from the constellation of Perseus from which they radiate at their peak in mid-August. But the camera networks first detect the shower on July 1 in Cassiopeia. And the Perseids are tracked until September 3, when the meteors radiate from the neighboring constellation Camelopardalis.

"The small daily drift of the Perseids is mostly due to Earth's motion around the Sun," said Jenniskens. "But after taking that into account, 18 short-period and 27 long-period showers are still seen to wander from night to night."

The most dramatic motion is displayed by short period showers such as the kappa Cygnids and omicron Eridanids that have the massive planet Jupiter near their furthest point from the Sun. Jenniskens displayed the measured orbits in a new animation and noticed how these streams as a whole were warped.

"Jupiter's gravity is likely responsible for warping these meteoroid streams by causing both the orientation of the orbital plane and the distance of closest approach to the Sun to change," said Jenniskens. "The combination of the two creates conditions suitable for hitting Earth over weeks or months."

Research paper: "Meteor Showers in Review," Peter Jenniskens, 2017 Jan. 23, Planetary and Space Science

IRON AND ICE
Origin of spooky meteor noises reappraised by researchers
 Albuquerque NM (SPX) Feb 22, 2017
 When a meteor is about to conk your neighborhood and gives fair warning by emitting sizzling, rustling and hissing sounds as it descends, you might think that the universe is being sporting. But these auditory warnings, which do occur, seem contrary to the laws of physics if they are caused by the friction of the fast-moving meteor or asteroid plunging into Earth's atmosphere. Because soun ... read more
Related Links
 Seti Institute
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRON AND ICE
India has capability to develop space station, says top official

 Orion spacecraft achieves key safety milestone

 The NASA Imager Dentists Use Daily

 Marshall shakes, packs, ships and tracks NASA payloads
IRON AND ICE
Blue Origin shares video of New Glenn rocket

 Europe launches fourth Earth monitoring satellite

 Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars

 ULA launches NROL-79 payload for NRO
IRON AND ICE
New evidence for a water-rich history on Mars

 Humans May Quickly Evolve on Mars, Biologist Claims

 NASA Orbiter Steers Clear of Mars Moon Phobos

 Remnants of a mega-flood on Mars
IRON AND ICE
Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal

 China's 1st cargo spacecraft to make three rendezvous with Tiangong-2

 China to launch space station core module in 2018

 Thinking Big: China Hopes to Conduct 2nd Mission to Mars by 2030
IRON AND ICE
Iridium Safety Voice Communications Installs Surge Past 500 Aircraft

 Eutelsat Signs up for Blue Origin's New Glenn Launcher

 Turkey Moves Closer to Launching Own Space Agency

 OneWeb, Intelsat merge to advance satellite internet
IRON AND ICE
Aireon and Thales Begin Validation of Space-Based ADS-B Data

 Space surveillance radar system fully operational

 Coffee-ring effect leads to crystallization control

 3-D printing with plants
IRON AND ICE
Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

 Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System

 Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate

 The missing link in how planets form
IRON AND ICE
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement