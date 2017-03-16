Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EXO WORLDS
Visualizing debris disk "roller derby" to understand planetary system evolution
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Mar 16, 2017


This is an actual observation of HD 106906 taken by the European Southern Observatory's planet-finding tool SPHERE. The star is blacked out by a circle (which masks its glare from blinding the instrument) and the debris disk can be seen in the lower left. In the upper right is the exoplanet, 106906b. The simulation created by Erika Nesvold and her team accurately recreated the observed characteristics of the disk: the disk is brighter on its eastern (left) side, and oriented about 20 degrees clockwise from the planet's position on the sky. This image is courtesy of ESO and A.M. Lagrange of Universite Grenoble Alpes.

When planets first begin to form, the aftermath of the process leaves a ring of rocky and icy material that's rotating and colliding around the young central star like a celestial roller derby. Analogs to our own Solar System's Kuiper Belt, these disks of debris left over from planet formation can be detected by astronomers and studied to help understand the processes that create planetary systems.

Determining how the gravity of existing planets influences a disk's architecture is one important area of study. Most of this research focuses on how planets that exist inside the debris disk define its shape, which is one of the few disk characteristics that can be directly observed from Earth.

New work led by Carnegie's Erika Nesvold looks at how a disk is affected by a planet that exists beyond its outermost edge, and demonstrates that the disk's shape can indicate whether the planet formed beyond the disk, or initially existed inside of the disk and moved outward over time. The work is published by The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The star HD 106906 is perfect for studying this phenomenon. It has one giant planet, about 11 times the mass of Jupiter, orbiting very far away from its host star, at least 650 times the distance between the Earth and our own Sun. This planet, HD 107906b, orbits outside of its star's debris disk, which is about ten times closer to the star than it is.

Nesvold and her colleagues, Smadar Naoz and Michael Fitzgerald of UCLA, modeled the HD 106906 system to better understand how an outside planet affects the structure of a debris disk.

"We were able to create the known shape of HD 106906's debris disk without adding another planet into the system, as some had suggested was necessary to achieve the observed architecture," Nesvold said.

The single, distant giant planet's gravity was able to affect the debris in just the right way to produce the system's flat, non-circular ring and to account for the disk's observed shape and features.

What's more, Nesvold's model was able to help her and the team better understand the orbit and likely formation history of the planet HD 106906b. The team's results indicate that, counter to some predictions, it's likely that the planet formed outside of the disk. If the planet had formed inside the disk and moved outward, the disk would have taken on a different shape than the one that astronomers can see in the system.

"Other debris disks that are shaped by the influence of distant giant planets are probably likely," Nesvold added. "My modeling tool can help recreate and visualize how the various features of these disks came to be and improve our understanding of planetary system evolution overall."

Research paper

EXO WORLDS
Gigantic Jupiter-type planet reveals insights into how planets evolve
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 16, 2017
 UCLA, Carnegie Institution astrophysicists get rare peek at a baby solar system 300 light-years away An enormous young planet approximately 300 light-years from Earth has given astrophysicists a rare glimpse into planetary evolution. The planet, known as HD 106906b, was discovered in 2014 by a team of scientists from the U.S., the Netherlands and Italy. It is 11 times the mass of Jup ... read more
Related Links
 Carnegie Institution For Science
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
Aiming Higher: High School Students Build Flight Hardware Bound for Space

 Trump's budget would cut NASA asteroid mission, earth science

 Student Scientists Select Menu for Astronauts

 ECLSS Put to the Test for Commercial Crew Missions
EXO WORLDS
Kennedy's Multi-User Spaceport Streamlines Commercial Launches

 SpaceX launches EchoStar XXIII comms satellite into orbit

 US BE-4 Rocket Engines to Replace Russian RD-180 on Atlas Carrier Rockets

 Designing new rocket engines that don't blow up
EXO WORLDS
ExoMars: science checkout completed and aerobraking begins

 Mars Rover Tests Driving, Drilling and Detecting Life in Chile's High Desert

 Opportunity Driving South to Gully

 NASA Mars Orbiter Tracks Back-to-Back Regional Storms
EXO WORLDS
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal
EXO WORLDS
A Consolidated Intelsat and OneWeb

 UK funding space entrepreneurs

 Kymeta and Intelsat announce new service to revolutionize how satellite services are purchased

 ISRO Makes More Space for Private Sector Participation in Satellite Making
EXO WORLDS
MIPT physicists predict the existence of unusual optical composites

 New application of the selective laser melting method

 Researchers offer overview of composite metal foams and potential applications

 Solid metal has 'structural memory' of its liquid state
EXO WORLDS
Fossil or inorganic structure? Scientists dig into early life forms

 Gigantic Jupiter-type planet reveals insights into how planets evolve

 Could fast radio bursts be powering alien probes

 Operation of ancient biological clock uncovered
EXO WORLDS
ESA's Jupiter mission moves off the drawing board

 NASA Mission Named 'Europa Clipper'

 Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement