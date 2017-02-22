Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EXO WORLDS
Ultracool Dwarf and the Seven Planets
 by Staff Writers
 Munich, Germany (SPX) Feb 22, 2017


This is an artist's impression of the TRAPPIST-1 system, showcasing all seven planets in various phases. When a planet transits across the disk of the red dwarf host star, as two of the planets here are shown to do, it creates a dip in the star's light that can be detected from Earth. Image courtesy NASA. For a larger version of this image please go here.

Astronomers have found a system of seven Earth-sized planets just 40 light-years away. Using ground and space telescopes, including ESO's Very Large Telescope, the planets were all detected as they passed in front of their parent star, the ultracool dwarf star known as TRAPPIST-1.

According to the paper appearing in the journal Nature, three of the planets lie in the habitable zone and could harbour oceans of water on their surfaces, increasing the possibility that the star system could play host to life. This system has both the largest number of Earth-sized planets yet found and the largest number of worlds that could support liquid water on their surfaces.

Astronomers using the TRAPPIST-South telescope at ESO's La Silla Observatory, the Very Large Telescope (VLT) at Paranal and the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope, as well as other telescopes around the world, have now confirmed the existence of at least seven small planets orbiting the cool red dwarf star TRAPPIST-1. All the planets, labelled TRAPPIST-1b, c, d, e, f, g and h in order of increasing distance from their parent star, have sizes similar to Earth.

Dips in the star's light output caused by each of the seven planets passing in front of it - events known as transits - allowed the astronomers to infer information about their sizes, compositions and orbits. They found that at least the inner six planets are comparable in both size and temperature to the Earth.

Lead author Michael Gillon of the STAR Institute at the University of Liege in Belgium is delighted by the findings: "This is an amazing planetary system - not only because we have found so many planets, but because they are all surprisingly similar in size to the Earth!"

With just 8% the mass of the Sun, TRAPPIST-1 is very small in stellar terms - only marginally bigger than the planet Jupiter - and though nearby in the constellation Aquarius (The Water Carrier), it appears very dim. Astronomers expected that such dwarf stars might host many Earth-sized planets in tight orbits, making them promising targets in the hunt for extraterrestrial life, but TRAPPIST-1 is the first such system to be found.

Co-author Amaury Triaud expands: "The energy output from dwarf stars like TRAPPIST-1 is much weaker than that of our Sun. Planets would need to be in far closer orbits than we see in the Solar System if there is to be surface water. Fortunately, it seems that this kind of compact configuration is just what we see around TRAPPIST-1!"

The team determined that all the planets in the system are similar in size to Earth and Venus in the Solar System, or slightly smaller. The density measurements suggest that at least the innermost six are probably rocky in composition.

The planetary orbits are not much larger than that of Jupiter's Galilean moon system, and much smaller than the orbit of Mercury in the Solar System. However, TRAPPIST-1's small size and low temperature mean that the energy input to its planets is similar to that received by the inner planets in our Solar System; TRAPPIST-1c, d and f receive similar amounts of energy to Venus, Earth and Mars, respectively.

All seven planets discovered in the system could potentially have liquid water on their surfaces, though their orbital distances make some of them more likely candidates than others. Climate models suggest the innermost planets, TRAPPIST-1b, c and d, are probably too hot to support liquid water, except maybe on a small fraction of their surfaces.

The orbital distance of the system's outermost planet, TRAPPIST-1h, is unconfirmed, though it is likely to be too distant and cold to harbour liquid water - assuming no alternative heating processes are occurring. TRAPPIST-1e, f, and g, however, represent the holy grail for planet-hunting astronomers, as they orbit in the star's habitable zone and could host oceans of surface water.

These new discoveries make the TRAPPIST-1 system a very important target for future study. The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope is already being used to search for atmospheres around the planets and team member Emmanuel Jehin is excited about the future possibilities: "With the upcoming generation of telescopes, such as ESO's European Extremely Large Telescope and the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, we will soon be able to search for water and perhaps even evidence of life on these worlds."

This research was presented in a paper entitled "Seven temperate terrestrial planets around the nearby ultracool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1", by M. Gillon et al., to appear in the journal Nature.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 TRAPPIST-South telescope at ESO
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth



Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
EXO WORLDS
Exoplanetary moons formed by giant impacts could be detected by Kepler
 Tucson AZ (SPX) Feb 15, 2017
 NASA's Kepler observatory should be able to detect planetary moons - yet to be discovered - formed by far-away planetary collisions outside our solar system, research by Amy Barr of the Planetary Science Institute shows. The Kepler spacecraft has discovered thousands of exoplanets, but has not yet detected definitive signs of moons - exomoons - orbiting them. A pair of papers authored by B ... read more

EXO WORLDS
Art and space enter a new dimension

 Reaching for the Stars: An Interview with former NASA Astronaut Mike Fossum

 Air Force doctor solves NASA's poop problem

 Russia launches Progress MS-05 cargo mission to ISS
EXO WORLDS
SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launchpad

 The Unique Triumph of PSLV-C37

 SpaceX aborts launch after 'odd' rocket engine behavior

 Airbus Safran Launchers: 77th consecutive successful launch for Ariane 5
EXO WORLDS
Researchers pinpoint watery past on Mars

 Opportunity leaving crater rim for the Plains of Meridiani

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years
EXO WORLDS
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
EXO WORLDS
Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 A New Space Paradigm
EXO WORLDS
Scientists predicted new high-energy compounds

 ESA's six-legged Suntracker flying on a Dragon

 Sky and Space signs agreement with US Department of Defence

 Curtiss-Wright offers COTS Module for measuring microgravity acceleration
EXO WORLDS
Hunting for runaway worlds

 Ancient microbes push limits of what life can survive on Earth, and off

 Prediction: More gas-giants will be found orbiting Sun-like stars

 NASA to host news conference on discovery beyond our solar system
EXO WORLDS
Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement