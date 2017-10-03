U.S. taps Elbit for pilot HUD display units

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Oct 3, 2017
The U.S. subsidiary of Israel's Elbit Systems Ltd has been given an additional component contract for Aviator Night Vision Imaging System Head-Up Displays.
The two-year award to Elbit Systems America, announced Tuesday, is worth $31.5 million and was issued by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime.
"Elbit Systems of America is committed to providing America's warfighters with the very best in advanced technology HUD," Raanan Horowitz, president and chief executive officer of Elbit Systems of America, said in a press release. "We are a proven and trusted partner for component capabilities critical for platform mission readiness."
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high-technology company in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, and others.
