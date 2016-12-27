U.S. State Dept. approves JDAM kit sale to Kuwait



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Dec 27, 2016



The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Joint Direct Attack Munition Tail Kits to the government of Kuwait.

The pending sale includes 750 kits for 500-pound bombs, 250 kits for 1,000-pound bombs, and 250 kits for 2,000-pound bombs. Kuwait has also requested JDAM Load Build Trainers spares, logistical support, and additional supporting equipment.

If approved by Congress, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency estimates the sale will be worth $37 million. U.S. defense authorities maintain the pending purchase would bolster security capabilities for a major non-NATO ally as well as promote political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.

Boeing is the sole contractor listed for the pending sale. No additional industry or procurement officials would be required to travel to the country under the terms of the agreement.

Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs, are guidance kits used by various armed forces to convert unguided bombs into precision-guided weapons. The kits also enable weapons to be directed against single or multiple targets on a single pass.

The tail section of the kits contain a global positioning system and an inertial navigational system to improve accuracy.