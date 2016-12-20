U.S. Navy lifts Super Hornet and Growler suspension



by Ryan Maass



San Diego (UPI) Dec 20, 2016



The U.S. Navy is allowing Super Hornet and Growler squadrons to continue their normal operations following an incident that led to an operational pause.

The branch ordered a suspension of all Super Hornet and Growler aircraft after two crew members were injured in a ground incident at the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island, Wa.

The affected personnel were airlifted to a hospital after experiencing an unspecified "on-deck emergency" on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Navy has formally launched an investigation into the matter alongside Boeing engineers, saying several factors that likely contributed to the event have already been identified.

Growler and Super Hornet Squadrons will be allowed to return to their normal operations after being briefed on mitigation measures to prevent future accidents.