U.S. Air Force places $1B order for KC-10 engine support



Washington (UPI) Mar 8, 2017



The U.S. Air Force awarded Kelly Aviation Center with a $1 billion contract to provide contractor logistic support for engines used by KC-10 aircraft.

Under the agreement, Kelly Aviation Center will provide engine teardown and overhaul, on-wing support, various parts and logistics services. The company will also provide all labor, materials, tools, equipment and transportation required to fulfill the contract's requirements.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the work will be performed at several locations in California, New Jersey, Texas and Florida. Work is expected to be complete by March 2026.

Kelly Aviation Center was awarded the contract as a result of a competitive acquisition process with two offers received. The company received $3.6 million at the time of the contract award. The operation will be managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in Oklahoma.

The KC-10 Extender is a tanker and cargo aircraft designed to increase mobility for the U.S. armed forces. The plane is primarily tasked with aerial refueling for allied aircraft, but can also provide fighter support personnel and equipment during overseas deployments.

The planes are capable of carrying 75 people as well as almost 170,000 pounds of cargo at a range of roughly 4,400 miles.

