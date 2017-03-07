Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
U.S. Air Force F-16s to receive weapon systems update
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington DC (UPI) Mar 07, 2017


The U.S. Air Force awarded FAAC Inc. with a $9.5 million contract to upgrade weapon systems for the branch's F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

The agreement is part of the Common Weapon Engagement Zone - Operational Flight program. Under the contract, FAAC will update various F-16 weapon system components including software capabilities, multi-mission computers, and mid-life updates for F-16 Block 16 jets.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be performed at Ann Arbor, Mich., and is expected to be complete by March 2023.

FAAC received the order as part of a sole-source acquisition, and received $1.7 million in Fiscal 2016 and 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds. The operation will be overseen by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

Lockheed Martin's F-16 is a 4th-generation multi-role fighter. It's most recent variant, the F-16V, is equipped with an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar system. Weapons include one M-61A1 20mm multi-barrel cannon in addition to air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.

KAI picks Triumph Group for KF-X airframe component
 Washington (UPI) Mar 3, 2017
 Korea Aerospace Industries has selected Triumph Group to provide Airframe Mounted Accessory Drives for its developing KF-X fighter project. The KF-X program is a joint effort between the governments of South Korea and Indonesia to produce a new air supremacy jet. To support the development, Triumph will design and produce the AMADs, which will allow the aircraft to receive and distribut
