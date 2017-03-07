U.S. Air Force F-16s to receive weapon systems update



by Ryan Maass



Washington DC (UPI) Mar 07, 2017



The U.S. Air Force awarded FAAC Inc. with a $9.5 million contract to upgrade weapon systems for the branch's F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

The agreement is part of the Common Weapon Engagement Zone - Operational Flight program. Under the contract, FAAC will update various F-16 weapon system components including software capabilities, multi-mission computers, and mid-life updates for F-16 Block 16 jets.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be performed at Ann Arbor, Mich., and is expected to be complete by March 2023.

FAAC received the order as part of a sole-source acquisition, and received $1.7 million in Fiscal 2016 and 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds. The operation will be overseen by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

Lockheed Martin's F-16 is a 4th-generation multi-role fighter. It's most recent variant, the F-16V, is equipped with an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar system. Weapons include one M-61A1 20mm multi-barrel cannon in addition to air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.

