Sweden contracts Saab for Gripen technical support



by Ryan Maass



Stockholm, Sweden (UPI) Dec 20, 2016



Saab has received a $13 million contract for continued Gripen C/D technical support for the Swedish armed forces.

The Gripen fighter is a Swedish-made aircraft also used by pilots in South Africa, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. The aircraft is marketed as a multirole fighter fit for air-to-air, air-to-surface, and reconnaissance missions.

Saab's new contract is a follow-up to a previous agreement initially signed with the Swedish government in March 2015. The company will be tasked with providing technical support services for the fighter's weapons and external stores.

"This order will ensure continued efficient operations of technical support for Gripen C/D, ensuring that the customer's availability requirements are met in the best possible way," Saab Gripen Support business chief Ellen Molin said in a press release.

Saab went on to add the contract affects the company's operations in Linköping, Järfälla, and Arboga.