Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SPACE TRAVEL
Stressed seedlings in space
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Nov 08, 2017


ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli and crewmates enjoyed the latest lettuce harvest for dinner on the International Space Station.

Life on Earth has a myriad of problems, but gravity isn't one of them - staying grounded means organisms can soak up the light and heat that enables growth.

It's no wonder that the free-floating environment of space stresses organisms, which survive only if they can adapt. Like humans, plants have proven their robustness in space. Now, thanks to the International Space Station, we know more on how they cope with weightlessness.

To understand how light and gravity affect plant growth, researchers from the US and Europe have grown more than 1700 thale cress seedlings in Europe's Columbus module.

Germinated in prepacked cassettes monitored by ground control, the seedlings were harvested after six days, frozen or preserved and returned to Earth for inspection.

Researchers are now working with realtime images of the seeds as they grew and genetic and molecular analyses of the returned seedlings.

What were they hoping to find?
 On Earth, roots grow down into the soil, reaching for water and minerals. Weightless disrupts this natural route, altering cell growth unless the plant can overcome it.

The results so far are pointing to some interesting conclusions. Obviously, seedlings in microgravity grew random roots but they still managed to grow. Plant genes known to overcome environmental stresses on Earth - heat, frost, salinity - kick into gear. Red light seems to help reregulate cell growth interrupted by weightlessness.

The most recent lettuce harvest on the Space Station shows plants can already mature in space. So why study the seedlings?

In this case, knowledge of how plants overcome gravitational stress to mature into harvestable crops is growing power.

The new results suggest gravity may not be the biggest obstacle to growing plants in space, which is good news for future Moon and Mars colonies. We won't make it far into space if we can't grow our own food along the way.

Back on Earth, global climate change is affecting agriculture, and understanding how plants respond to stress and adapt at genetic and molecular levels means we can help to increase agricultural efficiency in general.

It may be a while before space farm to space table becomes the next big thing, but the latest experiments have taken us one step closer.

SPACE TRAVEL
How Does Your Space Garden Grow
 Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Oct 30, 2017
 Early Friday morning, astronauts onboard the International Space Station were busy at work, harvesting three varieties of leafy greens from the Veggie growth chamber and installing the next generation of plant research - the high-tech Advanced Plant Habitat. Simultaneously Growing Three Plant Varieties a First for Veggie The Veggie plant growth team kicked it up a notch with their si ... read more
Related Links
 Human Spaceflight at ESA
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACE TRAVEL
Mice, fish and flies: the animals still being sent into space

 Dog star: Scientist recalls training Laika for space

 The Noah's Ark of animals sent in to space

 Orbital ATK's to deliver supplies to International Space Station
SPACE TRAVEL
Launch your design with Cheops

 NASA Selects Studies for Gateway Power and Propulsion Element

 Russia embezzlement probe at rocket firm Soyuz

 Alaska Aerospace Launches Aurora Launch Services Company
SPACE TRAVEL
Martian Ridge Brings Out Rover's Color Talents

 Insight will carry over two million names to Mars

 Opportunity Does a Wheelie and is Back on Solid Footing

 Next Mars Rover Will Have 23 'Eyes'
SPACE TRAVEL
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
SPACE TRAVEL
European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval

 Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president

 Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit
SPACE TRAVEL
Cheyenne Mountain sees better satellite picture

 Liquids take a shine to terahertz radiation

 Voltage-driven liquid metal fractals

 Cancer cells destroyed with dinosaur extinction metal
SPACE TRAVEL
18-Month Twinkle in a Forming Star Suggests a Very Young Planet

 Evolutionary theory suggests aliens might not look all that alien

 Scientists find potential 'missing link' in chemistry that led to life on earth

 Atmospheric beacons guide NASA scientists in search for life
SPACE TRAVEL
Juno Aces 8th Science Pass of Jupiter, Names New Project Manager

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Jupiter's X-ray auroras pulse independently



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement