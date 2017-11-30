Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
AEROSPACE
Sikorsky awarded contract for 'Marine One' rework, sustainment
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Nov 30, 2017


The Department of Defense has awarded a contract to Sikorsky Aircraft for upgrades to the helicopters used by Marine Helicopter Squadron One -- whose most famous passenger is the President of the United States.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the U.S. Navy, is worth more than $15 million under a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order contract, which modifies the previous terms of an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for executive helicopter special progressive aircraft rework.

The executive helicopter program flies two types of rotorcraft -- the VH-3D Sea King and VH-60N White Hawk.

The VH-3D Sea King, most known with for carrying American presidents, was introduced more than four decades ago. Operated by a crew of four, the Sea King is nearly 75 feet long and can fit 12 passengers in its 200-square-foot interior space.

When flying with the president aboard, the helicopter is known as Marine One and is accompanied by one or two other aircraft from the fleet to serve as decoys and protection. When carrying the vice president, it is referred to as Marine Two.

Marine Helicopter Squadron One's fleet is also used to carry heads of states and Pentagon officials, among others.

Recently, at President Donald Trump's golf club in Mar-a-Lago, Fla., a helipad was constructed on the back lawn of the estate so Marine One can land safely.

Officials say the modified contract will include security, project engineering, integrated logistics support, as well as other sustainment products.

Work on the contract will be performed in Connecticut and Virginia, and is expected to be complete in November 2018.

U.S. Navy fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds of more than $9.8 million has been obligated to Sikorsky at the time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

AEROSPACE
Indonesia re-opening Bali airport shut by volcanic ash
 Denpasar, Indonesia (AFP) Nov 29, 2017
 Bali's international airport will re-open Wednesday afternoon after a nearly three-day shutdown, Indonesian airport authorities said, as ash from a rumbling volcano that looms over the island paradise shifted direction. The eagerly awaited decision opens up a window of hope for some of more than 120,000 tourists stranded after a spike in activity at Mount Agung grounded hundreds of flights s ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
Does the Outer Space Treaty at 50 need a rethink

 NASA to send critical science, instruments to Space Station

 New motion sensors major step towards cheaper wearable technology

 Can a magnetic sail slow down an interstellar probe
AEROSPACE
ISRO eyes one rocket launch a month in 2018

 Russia to build launch pad for super heavy-lift carrier by 2028

 Flat-Earther's self-launch plan hits a snag

 Mechanisms are critical to all space vehicles
AEROSPACE
Opportunity Greets Winter Solstice

 NASA builds its next Mars rover mission

 Earthworms can reproduce in Mars-like soil

 Gadgets for Mars
AEROSPACE
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
AEROSPACE
Orbital ATK purchase by Northrop Grumman approved by shareholders

 UK space launch program receives funding boost from Westminster

 Going green to the Red Planet

 Need to double number of operational satellites: ISRO chief
AEROSPACE
Borophene shines alone as 2-D plasmonic material

 UCLA engineers use deep learning to reconstruct holograms and improve optical microscopy

 Study shows how to get sprayed metal coatings to stick

 PPPL scientists deliver new high-resolution diagnostic to national laser facility
AEROSPACE
Scallops have 200 eyes, which function like a telescope: study

 Texas A and M-Galveston team finds cave organisms living off methane gas

 Exoplanet Has Smothering Stratosphere Without Water

 Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula reveals a cryptic methane-fueled ecosystem in flooded caves
AEROSPACE
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement