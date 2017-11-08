Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Shocking results of galaxy-cluster collisions
 by Staff Writers
 Charlottesville VA (SPX) Nov 08, 2017


Composite image of Abell 2744 region, with radio, X-Ray, and optical (visible light) data combined. Credit: Pearce et al.; Bill Saxton, NRAO/AUI/NSF; Chandra, Subaru; ESO.

A giant collision of several galaxy clusters, each containing hundreds of galaxies, has produced this spectacular panorama of shocks and energy. The collisions generated shock waves that set off a celestial fireworks display of bright radio emission, seen as red and orange. In the center of the image, the purple indicates X-rays caused by extreme heating.

The region is collectively known as Abell 2744, some 4 billion light-years from Earth. The radio portion of the image comes from new observations made with the National Science Foundation's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA), and is combined with earlier data from NASA's Chandra X-ray observatory.

Both are overlaid on an image at visible-light wavelengths made with data from the Subaru telescope and the Very Large Telescope (VLT). The new VLA observations revealed previously undetected regions where shocks accelerated subatomic particles, causing radio emission.

Astronomers are studying the combined image in an attempt to decipher the sequence of galaxy-cluster collisions. Currently, they said, evidence indicates a North-South (top-bottom in the image) collision of subclusters and an East-West (left-right in the image) collision. There is a possible third collision, and the astronomers continue to analyze their data to uncover more details about the region's complex history of collisions and their aftermath.

The scientists reported their findings in a paper in the Astrophysical Journal by Connor Pearce, of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and the University of Southampton in the UK, and an international team of colleagues.

See more images and animations here

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Forest of molecular signals in star forming galaxy
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Nov 07, 2017
 Ryo Ando, a graduate student of the University of Tokyo, and his colleagues observed the galaxy NGC 253 and for the first time, they resolved the locations of star formation in this galaxy down to the scale of a molecular cloud, which is a star formation site with a size of about 30 light-years. As a result, they identified eight massive, dusty clouds aligned along the center of the galaxy. ... read more
Related Links
 National Radio Astronomy Observatory
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Mice, fish and flies: the animals still being sent into space

 Dog star: Scientist recalls training Laika for space

 The Noah's Ark of animals sent in to space

 Orbital ATK's to deliver supplies to International Space Station
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Launch your design with Cheops

 NASA Selects Studies for Gateway Power and Propulsion Element

 Russia embezzlement probe at rocket firm Soyuz

 Alaska Aerospace Launches Aurora Launch Services Company
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Martian Ridge Brings Out Rover's Color Talents

 Insight will carry over two million names to Mars

 Opportunity Does a Wheelie and is Back on Solid Footing

 Next Mars Rover Will Have 23 'Eyes'
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval

 Myanmar to launch own satellite system-2 in 2019: vice president

 Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Cheyenne Mountain sees better satellite picture

 Liquids take a shine to terahertz radiation

 Voltage-driven liquid metal fractals

 Cancer cells destroyed with dinosaur extinction metal
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
18-Month Twinkle in a Forming Star Suggests a Very Young Planet

 Evolutionary theory suggests aliens might not look all that alien

 Scientists find potential 'missing link' in chemistry that led to life on earth

 Atmospheric beacons guide NASA scientists in search for life
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Juno Aces 8th Science Pass of Jupiter, Names New Project Manager

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Jupiter's X-ray auroras pulse independently



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement