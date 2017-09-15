Satcube Demonstrates New Carry-On 20Mbps Terminal with Embedded UHP Modem

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Montreal, Canada (SPX) Sep 15, 2017
Satcube AB is showing its new Ku band lightweight terminal with an integrated UHP-200 modem at Hall 3, C16 and demonstrating it outside in the Broadcast Solutions booth.
The integrated UHP-200 modem enables performance up to 20Mbps duplex performance with Intelsat EPIC or, with SCPC activated, up to 45 Mbps duplex. On non-HTS satellites, such as the Romantis network, the modem enables performance up to 4Mbps duplex, or with SCPC activated, up to 9Mbps duplex.
We are demonstrating live traffic over, among others, Romantis capacity on the AM7 satellite at IBC 2017; the performance numbers above are verified at live trials.
"The Satcube Ku lightweight terminal showcases the best-in-class performance of our UHP-200 modem, which consumes only 10W and can process up to 250,000 IP packets per second in a very small volume." - Vagan Shakhgildian, CEO UHP Networks
"We are proud to continue our long cooperation with UHP and its best in class technology for the satellite industry. With the UHP-200 modem, we are able to deliver world class performance in a light weight, easy to use integrated lightweight terminal." - Jakob Kallmer, CEO Satcube AB.
Luxembourg (SPX) Jul 21, 2017
Alaskan internet service provider (ISP) OptimERA is leveraging SES Networks' new managed infrastructure service and a full 72MHz transponder to significantly improve broadband connectivity speed 10-fold throughout the remote port city of Unalaska, and neighboring towns and islands across Southwest Alaska. In an agreement announced by SES, OptimERA has secured capacity aboard SES's NSS-9 sa ... read more
Related Links
UHP Networks
VSAT News - Suppliers, Technology And Applications
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement