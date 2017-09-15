Satcube Demonstrates New Carry-On 20Mbps Terminal with Embedded UHP Modem



by Staff Writers



Montreal, Canada (SPX) Sep 15, 2017



Satcube AB is showing its new Ku band lightweight terminal with an integrated UHP-200 modem at Hall 3, C16 and demonstrating it outside in the Broadcast Solutions booth.

Satcube AB is showing its new Ku band lightweight terminal with an integrated UHP-200 modem at Hall 3, C16 and demonstrating it outside in the Broadcast Solutions booth.

The integrated UHP-200 modem enables performance up to 20Mbps duplex performance with Intelsat EPIC or, with SCPC activated, up to 45 Mbps duplex. On non-HTS satellites, such as the Romantis network, the modem enables performance up to 4Mbps duplex, or with SCPC activated, up to 9Mbps duplex.

We are demonstrating live traffic over, among others, Romantis capacity on the AM7 satellite at IBC 2017; the performance numbers above are verified at live trials.

"The Satcube Ku lightweight terminal showcases the best-in-class performance of our UHP-200 modem, which consumes only 10W and can process up to 250,000 IP packets per second in a very small volume." - Vagan Shakhgildian, CEO UHP Networks

"We are proud to continue our long cooperation with UHP and its best in class technology for the satellite industry. With the UHP-200 modem, we are able to deliver world class performance in a light weight, easy to use integrated lightweight terminal." - Jakob Kallmer, CEO Satcube AB.

Luxembourg (SPX) Jul 21, 2017





Alaskan internet service provider (ISP) OptimERA is leveraging SES Networks' new managed infrastructure service and a full 72MHz transponder to significantly improve broadband connectivity speed 10-fold throughout the remote port city of Unalaska, and neighboring towns and islands across Southwest Alaska. In an agreement announced by SES, OptimERA has secured capacity aboard SES's NSS-9 sa ... read more

Related Links

