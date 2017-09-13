Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
ROCKET SCIENCE
SES selects Arianespace for launch of SES-17
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (SPX) Sep 13, 2017


SES-17 is the third all-electric satellite for which SES has chosen an Arianespace launch.

SES has selected Arianespace to launch its high-power, high-throughput satellite SES-17 on an Ariane 5 in 2021 from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. This was announced by SES and Arianespace in Paris today.

SES-17 is a powerful satellite delivering high-speed inflight connectivity and high-powered data services over the Americas and the Atlantic Ocean. SES-17 is the 53rd satellite entrusted to Arianespace for launch by SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG).

Weighing more than six metric tons at launch, SES-17 will be among the ten largest telecom satellites launched by Arianespace since the company's founding.

The satellite built by Thales Alenia Space is fitted with an electric propulsion system for orbital positioning and station-keeping; its payload comprises 200 Ka-band spotbeams; the orbital position of the spacecraft has not yet been disclosed.

"SES and Arianespace have developed an exceptional partnership over the past 30 years", said Martin Halliwell, Chief Technology Officer of SES.

"With this launch, we build on that relationship and underline our commitment to the European space industry. Together with today's agreement with Arianespace to launch the next four spacecraft of our O3b constellation on Soyuz in 2019, we are satisfied to conclude two important contracts with Arianespace giving us the necessary and reliable access to space that we need to further develop and drive our business."

Stephane Israel, CEO of Arianespace, noted: "This latest contract reflects the excellent relations built between Arianespace and SES over the past three decades. Our order book speaks for itself, with now 10 satellites to be launched for SES by 2021.

"We are honored to have been selected by SES for the launch of the new-generation SES-17 - an impressively sized, all-electric satellite - which shows Arianespace's ability to adapt to customers' evolving requirements. SES' continued trust in Arianespace is a clear demonstration that our Ariane 5 heavy-lift launcher is keeping pace with these changing technologies, prior to the advent of our new-generation Ariane 6 launch vehicle - for which discussions are underway to serve future SES missions."

ROCKET SCIENCE
Proton-M Rocket Launches Spanish Satellite Amazonas-5 Into Orbit
 Moscow (Sputnik) Sep 13, 2017
 A heavy Proton-M carrier rocket with the Breeze-M booster launched the Spanish Amazonas-5 telecommunications satellite into geostationary orbit on Tuesday, a representative of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) told Sputnik. "The Proton-M, which was launched on September 11, at 22:23 Moscow time [19:32 GMT] from Baikonur, on September 12 launched the Amazonas-5 telecommunications ...
ROCKET SCIENCE
