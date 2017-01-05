Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Researchers get first look at new, extremely rare galaxy
 by Staff Writers
 Raleigh NC (SPX) Jan 05, 2017


The left panel shows a false-color image of PGC 1000714. The right panel shows a B-I color index map that reveals both the outer ring (blue) and diffuse inner ring (light green).

Approximately 359 million light-years away from Earth, there is a galaxy with an innocuous name (PGC 1000714) that doesn't look quite like anything astronomers have observed before. New research provides a first description of a well-defined elliptical-like core surrounded by two circular rings - a galaxy that appears to belong to a class of rarely observed, Hoag-type galaxies. This work was done by scientists at the University of Minnesota Duluth and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

"Less than 0.1% of all observed galaxies are Hoag-type galaxies," says Burcin Mutlu-Pakdil, lead author of a paper on this work and a graduate student at the Minnesota Institute for Astrophysics, University of Minnesota Twin Cities and University of Minnesota Duluth. Hoag-type galaxies are round cores surrounded by a circular ring, with nothing visibly connecting them. The majority of observed galaxies are disc-shaped like our own Milky Way. Galaxies with unusual appearances give astronomers unique insights into how galaxies are formed and change.

The researchers collected multi-waveband images of the galaxy, which is only easily observable in the Southern Hemisphere, using a large diameter telescope in the Chilean mountains. These images were used to determine the ages of the two main features of the galaxy, the outer ring and the central body.

While the researchers found a blue and young (0.13 billion years) outer ring, surrounding a red and older (5.5 billion years) central core, they were surprised to uncover evidence for second inner ring around the central body. To document this second ring, researchers took their images and subtracted out a model of the core. This allowed them to observe and measure the obscured, second inner ring structure.

"We've observed galaxies with a blue ring around a central red body before, the most well-known of these is Hoag's object. However, the unique feature of this galaxy is what appears to be an older diffuse red inner ring," says Patrick Treuthardt, co-author of the study and an astrophysicist at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Galaxy rings are regions where stars have formed from colliding gas. "The different colors of the inner and outer ring suggest that this galaxy has experienced two different formation periods," Mutlu-Pakdil says.

"From these initial single snapshots in time, it's impossible to know how the rings of this particular galaxy were formed." The researchers say that by accumulating snapshot views of other galaxies like this one astronomers can begin to understand how unusual galaxies are formed and evolve.

While galaxy shapes can be the product of internal or external environmental interactions, the authors speculate that the outer ring may be the result of this galaxy incorporating portions of a once nearby gas-rich dwarf galaxy. They also say that inferring the history of the older inner ring would require the collection of higher-resolution infrared data.

"Whenever we find a unique or strange object to study, it challenges our current theories and assumptions about how the Universe works. It usually tells us that we still have a lot to learn," says Treuthardt.

You can see video about this research here

Research paper: "A photometric study of the peculiar and potentially double ringed, nonbarred galaxy: PGC 1000714,"


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Hubble gazes at a cosmic megamaser
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jan 01, 2017
 This galaxy has a far more exciting and futuristic classification than most - it hosts a megamaser. Megamasers are intensely bright, around 100 million times brighter than the masers found in galaxies like the Milky Way. The entire galaxy essentially acts as an astronomical laser that beams out microwave emission rather than visible light (hence the 'm' replacing the 'l'). A megamaser is a ... read more

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Tech outlook dampened by political uncertainty

 NASA Assigns Upcoming Space Station Crew Members

 Space station battery replacements to begin New Year's Eve

 Launch of Russia's new progress spacecraft set for February 2
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
SpaceX ready to launch again

 Europe and Russia looking at Space Tug Project

 India to develop large scale solid fuel mixer

 Mission contracts secure Commercial Crew operations for coming years
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Hues in a Crater Slope

 Odyssey recovering from precautionary pause in activity

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps

 Small Troughs Growing on Mars May Become 'Spiders'
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences

 China sees rapid development of space science and technology

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 OneWeb announces key funding form SoftBank Group and other investors

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Russian static discharge measure unit to prolong satellite equipment lifespan

 How to 3-D print your own sonic tractor beam

 Saab, UAE sign radar support deal

 Elbit contracted for airborne laser designator work
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
The blob can learn and teach

 Searching a sea of 'noise' to find exoplanets - using only data as a guide

 Microlensing Study Suggests Most Common Outer Planets Likely Neptune-mass

 Exciting new creatures discovered on ocean floor
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto

 Exploring Pluto and the Wild Back Yonder

 Juno Captures Jupiter 'Pearl'

 Juno Mission Prepares for December 11 Jupiter Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.