Raytheon gets $1 billion radar contract for Qatar



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Feb 27, 2017



Raytheon received a $1 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide an early warning radar system for the government of Qatar.

Early warning radar systems are devices used to provide long-range detection capabilities for armed forces, allowing them to respond to threats as early as possible. The systems can be integrated into a variety of platforms, such as the U.S. Navy's E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.

Under the contract with the Air Force, the company will provide an early warning radar system to be integrated into Qatar's air and missile defense enterprise.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the work will be performed in Woborn, Mass., and expets it to be complete by the end of June 2021.

The contract is the result of a sole-source acquisition, and is comprised of 100 percent foreign military sales. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is listed as the contracting activity.

