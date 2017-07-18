Proton-M Rocket Launches Spanish Satellite Amazonas-5 Into Orbit

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Sep 13, 2017
A heavy Proton-M carrier rocket with the Breeze-M booster launched the Spanish Amazonas-5 telecommunications satellite into geostationary orbit on Tuesday, a representative of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) told Sputnik.
"The Proton-M, which was launched on September 11, at 22:23 Moscow time [19:32 GMT] from Baikonur, on September 12 launched the Amazonas-5 telecommunications satellite into target orbit with the help of the Breeze-M booster," the Roscosmos representative said.
The Amazonas-5 was manufactured by Space Systems Loral (USA) for Hispasat (Spain). It will be used to deliver video content and provide internet connection on the territory of South and Central America. According to Hispasat, the satellite has a lifespan of more than 15 years.
The Proton-M carrier rocket launch was conducted by the International Launch Services (ILS), a US-based subsidiary of Russia's Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center. The company was founded in 1995 and has since launched over 90 commercial Proton rockets.
Source: Sputnik News
New Delhi (Sputnik) Jul 18, 2017
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully designed and developed a ship-borne transportable antenna terminal to fulfill the telemetry tracking and command requirements for all satellites and launch vehicle missions. ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC)'s 4.6-meter ship-borne antenna system has been built indigenously and consists of three-axis Antenna ... read more
Related Links
Roscosmos
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement