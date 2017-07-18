Proton-M Rocket Launches Spanish Satellite Amazonas-5 Into Orbit



by Staff Writers



Moscow (Sputnik) Sep 13, 2017



The Proton-M carrier rocket launch was conducted by the International Launch Services (ILS), a US-based subsidiary of Russia's Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center. The company was founded in 1995 and has since launched over 90 commercial Proton rockets.

A heavy Proton-M carrier rocket with the Breeze-M booster launched the Spanish Amazonas-5 telecommunications satellite into geostationary orbit on Tuesday, a representative of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) told Sputnik.

"The Proton-M, which was launched on September 11, at 22:23 Moscow time [19:32 GMT] from Baikonur, on September 12 launched the Amazonas-5 telecommunications satellite into target orbit with the help of the Breeze-M booster," the Roscosmos representative said.

The Amazonas-5 was manufactured by Space Systems Loral (USA) for Hispasat (Spain). It will be used to deliver video content and provide internet connection on the territory of South and Central America. According to Hispasat, the satellite has a lifespan of more than 15 years.

New Delhi (Sputnik) Jul 18, 2017





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully designed and developed a ship-borne transportable antenna terminal to fulfill the telemetry tracking and command requirements for all satellites and launch vehicle missions. ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC)'s 4.6-meter ship-borne antenna system has been built indigenously and consists of three-axis Antenna ... read more

