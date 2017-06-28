Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
N. Korea conducts rocket engine test: report
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) June 28, 2017


North Korea recently tested a small rocket engine, a monitoring group said Wednesday, after a US official had reportedly suggested the test could be a step to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The respected 38 North analysis group however said it was not clear whether the test, conducted at the North's Sohae satellite launch site, involved an ICBM engine.

Based on satellite imagery analysis, the Washington-based group said the nuclear-armed state appeared to have conducted a "small rocket engine test" on or around June 22.

Previous satellite imagery of the site taken on June 10 showed no signs of test preparations, which showed North "possesses the technical and logistical capabilities to conduct such tests with little or no advance warning", it added.

An unnamed Washington official told Reuters last week that the North had tested an engine that "could be for the smallest stage of an ICBM rocket".

But 38 North, which is part of Johns Hopkins University, remained cautious, saying it was "not possible" to confirm whether the latest test was for an ICBM engine using satellite imagery alone.

The impoverished, isolated North has staged two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of last year, raising concerns over the gradual upgrade in its disputed weapons programmes, which have seen it subjected to multiple rounds of United Nations sanctions.

The country has repeatedly boasted that it had developed an ICBM capable of carrying its nuclear warhead to the mainland of the "imperial enemy" the US.

Most analysts doubt the claim, but agree that the nation had made a significant progress in its missile capability since leader Kim Jong-Un took power in 2011 after the death of his father and longtime ruler, Kim Jong-Il.

US President Donald Trump has made halting Pyongyang's weapons programme a top foreign policy priority and on Tuesday called on threats from the North to be "dealt with rapidly."

ROCKET SCIENCE
ArianeGroup signs contract with ESA to develop Prometheus engine
 Paris (SPX) Jun 28, 2017
 The European Space Agency and Airbus Safran Launchers, the 50/50 joint-venture set up by the Airbus and Safran groups, which will become ArianeGroup on July 1, have signed, at the Paris Air Show, the first tranche of the development contract for the future Prometheus LOx-methane engine. "This signing underlines our determination to prepare now for the future of Europe's launchers beyond 20 ... read more
Related Links
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
Russia's Roscosmos May Provide Indian Astronauts With Training in Future

 Return to the blue

 NASA Selects Army Surgeon for Astronaut Training

 Teachers doubt most students interested in subjects that promote space careers
ROCKET SCIENCE
Putin: Russia, Brazil Consider Joint Space Launches From Brazilian Spaceport

 Falcon 9 launches Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite

 SpaceX launch delivers Iridium satellites into orbit

 Arianespace set to launch satellites for Inmarsat and India
ROCKET SCIENCE
No One Under 20 Has Experienced a Day Without NASA at Mars

 Mars Orbiter spots rover ascending Mount Sharp

 India's Mars Orbiter Mission Completes First 1,000 Earth Days

 University Students Mine for Water at NASA's Mars Ice Challenge
ROCKET SCIENCE
With a Strong Partner Like Russia, Nothing Would Stop China's New Space Station

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab

 China to launch four more probes before 2021

 New broadcasting satellite fails to enter preset orbit
ROCKET SCIENCE
Gravitational wave mission selected, planet-hunting mission moves forward

 Boeing Streamlining Defense and Space Unit to boost competitiveness

 Trudeau under pressure to reject China bid for satellite firm

 Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS
ROCKET SCIENCE
Lightweight steel production breakthrough: Brittle phases controlled

 3-D-printed jars in ball-milling experiments

 Nagoya University chemists turn metal catalysis on its head for a sustainable future

 One billion suns: World's brightest laser sparks new behavior in light
ROCKET SCIENCE
Could a Dedicated Mission to Enceladus Detect Microbial Life There

 New branch in family tree of exoplanets discovered

 NASA discovers 10 new Earth-size exoplanets

 Finding new Earths: PLATO spacecraft to be built
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA Completes Study of Future 'Ice Giant' Mission Concepts

 King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System

 New Horizons Team Digs into New Data on Next Flyby Target

 A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement