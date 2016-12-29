Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
Mission contracts secure Commercial Crew operations for coming years
 by Staff Writers
 Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Jan 04, 2017


The two commercial spacecraft also will provide a lifeboat capability to allow the astronauts aboard the station to return safely to Earth in an emergency, if necessary.

NASA took another big step to ensure reliable crew transportation to the International Space Station into the next decade. The agency's Commercial Crew Program has awarded an additional four crew rotation missions each to commercial partners, Boeing and SpaceX, to carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

The four additional missions will fly following NASA certification. They fall under the current Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contracts, and bring the total number of missions awarded to each provider to six.

The additional flights will allow the commercial partners to plan for all aspects of these missions while fulfilling space station transportation needs. The awards do not include payments at this time.

"Awarding these missions now will provide greater stability for the future space station crew rotation schedule, as well as reduce schedule and financial uncertainty for our providers," said Phil McAlister, director, NASA's Commercial Spaceflight Development Division. "The ability to turn on missions as needed to meet the needs of the space station program is an important aspect of the Commercial Crew Program."

The two commercial spacecraft also will provide a lifeboat capability to allow the astronauts aboard the station to return safely to Earth in an emergency, if necessary.

Returning human launch capabilities to U.S. soil underscores NASA's commitment to the station and the research that the orbiting laboratory makes possible including the advancement of scientific knowledge off the Earth, for the benefit of those on the Earth and to prepare for future deep space exploration.

The Commercial Crew Program will help NASA get full operational use from the national laboratory for scientific research by increasing the number of astronauts on the space station, and allowing the crew members to dedicate more time to research.

The commercial crew vehicles will transport up to four astronauts for NASA missions, along with about 220 pounds of critical cargo to the space station.

More time dedicated for research allows NASA to better understand the challenges of long-duration human spaceflight without leaving low-Earth orbit. As NASA develops the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket for deep space missions, including the journey to Mars, NASA is turning over low-Earth orbit crew and cargo transportation to commercial companies. This two-pronged approach is critical to achieve the agency's exploration goals.

Boeing's uncrewed flight test, known as an Orbital Flight Test, is currently scheduled for June 2018 and its crewed flight test currently is planned for August 2018. SpaceX's uncrewed flight test, or Demonstration Mission 1, is currently scheduled for November 2017, followed by its first crew flight test in May 2018. Once the flight tests are complete and NASA certifies the providers for flight, the post-certification missions to the space station can begin.

Boeing and SpaceX are developing two unique human space transportation systems. They also are upgrading necessary infrastructure, including launch pads, processing facilities, control centers and firing rooms.

Boeing is developing the CST-100 Starliner that will launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. SpaceX is developing the Crew Dragon to launch on the company's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center. Both are located on Florida's Space Coast.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Commercial Crew at NASA
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ROCKET SCIENCE
Europe and Russia looking at Space Tug Project
 Moscow (Sputnik) Dec 29, 2016
 Europe's largest aerospace group Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus DS) plans to help the Russian Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia in the practical implementation of a project to create a space tug, head of Airbus DS in Russia Vladimir Terekhov said. According to him, the prospective space tug can be used in commercial aeronautics, and its creation could change scheme of launching, ... read more

ROCKET SCIENCE
Space station battery replacements to begin New Year's Eve

 'Passengers' and the real-life science of deep space travel

 Launch of Russia's new progress spacecraft set for February 2

 Tech show looks beyond 'smart,' to new 'realities'
ROCKET SCIENCE
Europe and Russia looking at Space Tug Project

 India to develop large scale solid fuel mixer

 SpaceX concluded accident investigation, to start launching rockets again

 SpaceX sets launch date for Falcon 9 RTF
ROCKET SCIENCE
Odyssey recovering from precautionary pause in activity

 Small Troughs Growing on Mars May Become 'Spiders'

 All eyes on Trump over Mars

 Opportunity performs several drives to ancient gully
ROCKET SCIENCE
China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences

 China sees rapid development of space science and technology
ROCKET SCIENCE
Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 OneWeb announces key funding form SoftBank Group and other investors

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
ROCKET SCIENCE
Russian static discharge measure unit to prolong satellite equipment lifespan

 'Just the first stage': unique 3D-printed Siberian satellite to orbit Earth

 Saab, UAE sign radar support deal

 European Defense Agency to explore 3D printing feasibility
ROCKET SCIENCE
The blob can learn and teach

 Searching a sea of 'noise' to find exoplanets - using only data as a guide

 Microlensing Study Suggests Most Common Outer Planets Likely Neptune-mass

 Exciting new creatures discovered on ocean floor
ROCKET SCIENCE
Exploring Pluto and the Wild Back Yonder

 Juno Captures Jupiter 'Pearl'

 Juno Mission Prepares for December 11 Jupiter Flyby

 Research Offers Clues About the Timing of Jupiter's Formation



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.