MHI to launch first Inmarsat-6 satellite

by Staff Writers
Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Sep 13, 2017
Inmarsat has selected Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) as the launch provider for the first satellite in the Inmarsat-6 fleet. The satellite, Inmarsat-6 F1, is under construction by Airbus Defence and Space. It is scheduled for launch in 2020 using MHI's H-IIA launch vehicle.
Inmarsat's sixth generation (I-6) fleet will be the first to feature dual-payload satellites, each supporting L-band and Ka-band services. The I-6 satellites will represent a step change in the capacity of Inmarsat's L-band services, supporting a new generation of capabilities - from advanced global safety services and very low cost mobile services to Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
The Ka-band payload will add further depth to Inmarsat's Global Xpress (GX) constellation, which began delivering high-throughput broadband services worldwide in 2015. The I-6 fleet will augment GX's global coverage with greater capacity in regions of greatest demand.
"Inmarsat is delighted to select MHI and its H-IIA launch vehicle for the first of our sixth generation satellites," said Rupert Pearce, CEO of Inmarsat. "Inmarsat is continually seeking to extend and diversify its ecosystem of partners, particularly in the strategically important area of launch providers. We believe that MHI and its H-IIA launch vehicle offers a world-class service.
"With the development of the new H3 launch vehicle, it is clear that MHI is committed to continuing innovation," continued Rupert Pearce. "These are attributes that we seek in our partners and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with MHI as one of our roster of launch partners."
Technological expertise
"As with previous launches, MHI will work closely and attentively - in the spirit of omotenashi - with Inmarsat to prepare the specifics of the launch to ensure that expectations are met. We hope to build a strong and lasting relationship with them, and to provide further launch services using our latest H3 rocket in future."
MHI Launch Services enjoys an extremely high success rate of 97.6% and has provided 35 consecutive successful launches since 2005. The successor to the H-IIA, the H3 Launch Vehicle, is now being developed by MHI and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). It will allow even more flexible and cost-efficient launch services, and is scheduled to make its maiden flight in 2020.
New opportunities
Inmarsat will make a decision on its launch partner for the second I-6 satellite in due course.
