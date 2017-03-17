Lockheed Martin to recoat U.S. Air Force F-22s

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 17, 2017
Lockheed Martin has received a $40 million contract modification to sustain the U.S. Air Force's F-22 Raptor fleet.
Under the agreement, the company will strip and recoat F-22 coatings reverting earlier than initially expected.
Work on the contract will be performed at various locations in California, Georgia, Utah and Texas. The U.S. Department of Defense expects the work to be completed by the end of June 2019.
Lockheed Martin received $6.4 million at the time of the modification award. The project will be managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center located in Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
The F-22 Raptor is a 5th-generation tactical stealth fighter first introduced in December 2005. Lockheed Martin says the plane is designed to perform air superiority missions. The jet is typically armed short-range missiles and long-range missiles with beyond-visual-range capabilities. It can also fire air-to-surface weapons.
The U.S. Air Force is the only F-22 operator.
Amec Foster Wheeler wins USAF construction contract
The five-year contract from the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center has a maximum aggregate value of $950 million for all awardees.
"We are honoured to receive this contract, which is a testament to our proud history of successfully delivering on AFCEC projects for more than 25 years and builds upon our strategy to increase our work with the DOD," said Ann Massey, president of Amec Foster Wheeler's Environment & Infrastructure business, said in a press release.
"We look forward to leveraging our global resources and project experience to support the AFCEC mission around the world."
Under the contract, the company will compete for design-build and design-bid-build task orders for new construction, renovation, site work, demolition, and emergency response in environments that can be remote and challenging.
Radiological and hazardous waste remediation, aircraft fuel storage and hydrant systems, unexploded ordinance remediation, and range services are also covered by the contract.
Washington (UPI) Mar 16, 2017
|
