AEROSPACE
Lockheed Martin to recoat U.S. Air Force F-22s
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 17, 2017


Indian, Russian firms sign Su-30MKI support agreements
Washington (UPI) Mar 17, 2017 - India and Russia signed two long-term support agreements on Friday for the Sukhoi Su-30MKI combat aircraft flown by India.

The Hindu Business Line reported the accords are between Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., United Aircraft Corporation and United Engine Corporation. They were signed on Friday in the presence of Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley and Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

Included under the agreements were an upgraded schedule for delivery of spares from Russia for the jets, local manufacturing of parts and a proposed logistics hub for the fighter in Bengaluru, India, by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Another agreement was also signed to provide lifecycle support and maintenance of major Russian equipment and platforms for Mi-17 helicopters, MiG-29K aircraft, INS Vikramaditya and T-90 tanks.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI was designed and developed for India by Russia's Irkut Corporation. It is manufactured under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Lockheed Martin has received a $40 million contract modification to sustain the U.S. Air Force's F-22 Raptor fleet.

Under the agreement, the company will strip and recoat F-22 coatings reverting earlier than initially expected.

Work on the contract will be performed at various locations in California, Georgia, Utah and Texas. The U.S. Department of Defense expects the work to be completed by the end of June 2019.

Lockheed Martin received $6.4 million at the time of the modification award. The project will be managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center located in Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

The F-22 Raptor is a 5th-generation tactical stealth fighter first introduced in December 2005. Lockheed Martin says the plane is designed to perform air superiority missions. The jet is typically armed short-range missiles and long-range missiles with beyond-visual-range capabilities. It can also fire air-to-surface weapons.

The U.S. Air Force is the only F-22 operator.

Amec Foster Wheeler wins USAF construction contract
Washington (UPI) Mar 17, 2017 - Britain's Amec Foster Wheeler has been awarded a prime position on a contract to sustain and improve U.S. Air Force and other U.S. Department of Defense installations worldwide.

The five-year contract from the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center has a maximum aggregate value of $950 million for all awardees.

"We are honoured to receive this contract, which is a testament to our proud history of successfully delivering on AFCEC projects for more than 25 years and builds upon our strategy to increase our work with the DOD," said Ann Massey, president of Amec Foster Wheeler's Environment & Infrastructure business, said in a press release.

"We look forward to leveraging our global resources and project experience to support the AFCEC mission around the world."

Under the contract, the company will compete for design-build and design-bid-build task orders for new construction, renovation, site work, demolition, and emergency response in environments that can be remote and challenging.

Radiological and hazardous waste remediation, aircraft fuel storage and hydrant systems, unexploded ordinance remediation, and range services are also covered by the contract.

AEROSPACE
F-35 test fires European-made missile for first time
 Washington (UPI) Mar 16, 2017
 An F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter has conducted its first firing trials of MBDA's Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile. The flight trials and missile launches, conducted from the U.S. Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland and Edwards Air Force Base in California, were the first by an F-35 of a European-made missile, the company announced this week. MBDA said they wer ... read more
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
AEROSPACE
