Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
Lockheed Martin to build NASA's trojan asteroid explorer Lucy
 by Staff Writers
 Denver CO (SPX) Jan 09, 2017


illustration only

Lockheed Martin has been selected to design, build and operate the spacecraft for NASA's Lucy mission. One of NASA's two new Discovery Program missions, Lucy will perform the first reconnaissance of the Jupiter Trojan asteroids orbiting the sun in tandem with the gas giant. The Lucy spacecraft will launch in 2021 to study six of these exciting worlds.

The mission is led by Principal Investigator Dr. Harold Levison of the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland will manage the mission. The program has a development cost cap of about $450 million.

"This is a thrilling mission as the Jupiter Trojan asteroids have never been studied up close," said Guy Beutelschies, director of Interplanetary Systems at Lockheed Martin Space Systems. "The design of the spacecraft draws from the flight-proven OSIRIS-REx spacecraft currently on its way to a near-Earth asteroid. This heritage of spacecraft and mission operations brings known performance, reliability and cost to the mission."

Lucy will study the geology, surface composition and bulk physical properties of these bodies at close range. It's slated to arrive at its first destination, a main belt asteroid, in 2025. From 2027 to 2033, Lucy will explore six Jupiter Trojan asteroids.

These asteroids are trapped by Jupiter's gravity in two swarms that share the planet's orbit, one leading and one trailing Jupiter in its 12-year circuit around the sun. The Trojans are thought to be relics of a much earlier era in the history of the solar system, and may have formed far beyond Jupiter's current orbit.

"This is a unique opportunity," said Dr. Levison. "Because the Trojans are remnants of the primordial material that formed the outer planets, they hold vital clues to deciphering the history of the solar system. Lucy, like the human fossil for which it is named, will revolutionize the understanding of our origins."

Lucy is the seventh NASA Discovery Program mission in which Lockheed Martin has participated. Previously, the company developed the Lunar Prospector spacecraft; developed the aeroshell entry system for Mars Pathfinder; developed and operated the spacecraft for both Stardust missions; developed and operated the Genesis spacecraft; developed and operated the two GRAIL spacecraft; and developed and will operate the InSight Mars lander set to launch in May 2018.

NASA's Discovery program class missions are relatively low-cost, their development capped at a specific cost. They are managed for NASA's Planetary Science Division by the Planetary Missions Program Office at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The missions are designed and led by a principal investigator, who assembles a team of scientists and engineers, to address key science questions about the solar system.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Lockheed Martin
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
TECH SPACE
Russian static discharge measure unit to prolong satellite equipment lifespan
 Moscow (Sputnik) Dec 29, 2016
 The Russian Space Systems holding, which belongs to the state-run Roscosmos space corporation, has created a new miniature electrostatic discharge measurement unit that can help extend the lifespan of satellite electronic equipment, the company said Tuesday in a statement. "A miniature measurement unit for the electrostatic discharge parameters, created by the Russian Space Systems holding ... read more

TECH SPACE
Tech outlook dampened by political uncertainty

 NASA Assigns Upcoming Space Station Crew Members

 Space station battery replacements to begin New Year's Eve

 Launch of Russia's new progress spacecraft set for February 2
TECH SPACE
SpaceX ready to launch again

 Arianespace to launch JCSAT-17 for SKY Perfect JSAT

 India to develop large scale solid fuel mixer

 Mission contracts secure Commercial Crew operations for coming years
TECH SPACE
Hues in a Crater Slope

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps

 Odyssey recovering from precautionary pause in activity

 Small Troughs Growing on Mars May Become 'Spiders'
TECH SPACE
China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences
TECH SPACE
Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 OneWeb announces key funding form SoftBank Group and other investors

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
TECH SPACE
How to 3-D print your own sonic tractor beam

 Saab, UAE sign radar support deal

 Elbit contracted for airborne laser designator work

 RADA contracted for high energy laser radars
TECH SPACE
Between a rock and a hard place: can garnet planets be habitable

 The blob can learn and teach

 Searching a sea of 'noise' to find exoplanets - using only data as a guide

 Microlensing Study Suggests Most Common Outer Planets Likely Neptune-mass
TECH SPACE
York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 Exploring Pluto and the Wild Back Yonder

 Juno Captures Jupiter 'Pearl'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement