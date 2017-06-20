Lockheed Martin receives radar training system contract



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017



Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $108 million contract for the Advanced Radar Threat System Variant 2, or ARTS-V2, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

The contract provides for development, testing, and options to produce up to 20 systems, which are meant for training U.S. Air Force crews to perform a multitude of operations.

Work will be performed at 17 locations across the U.S. The contract was competitively awarded with two bids received with fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $25 million allocated at the time of the award.The program is expected to be completed by June 30, 2027.

ARTS-V2 is designed to provide live training for aircrews in countering anti-access/area denial combat environment. The training will focus on training crews of fifth-generation fighters such as the F-35 Lightning II to confront and defeat advanced enemy surface-to-air missile and air defense networks.

The system will be capable of replicating radio frequencies, radar waveforms, jamming systems, mobility, and operational tactics and procedures of multiple foreign fielded air defense systems. This includes the acquisition and tracking of several aircraft simultaneously, and will be able to represent multiple threats at once, including targeting radars, electronic warfare and counter-jamming.

The system will be fully mobile and ruggedized, and capable of sending real-time radar data to the Range Control Center for training analysis purposes.

Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017





A possible $662 million sale of AN/TPQ-53(V) radar systems and related support to Saudi Arabia has been approved by the U.S. State Department. The Foreign Military Sales package would help Saudi Arabia meet its border security requirements and give the country the ability to locate and counter the source of incoming ballistic artillery, rockets, and mortars, said the U.S. Defense Securi ... read more

Related Links

