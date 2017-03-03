KAI picks Triumph Group for KF-X airframe component



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 3, 2017



Korea Aerospace Industries has selected Triumph Group to provide Airframe Mounted Accessory Drives for its developing KF-X fighter project.

The KF-X program is a joint effort between the governments of South Korea and Indonesia to produce a new air supremacy jet. To support the development, Triumph will design and produce the AMADs, which will allow the aircraft to receive and distribute engine power to generators, pumps and other systems.

"We are pleased to support the KF-X fighter program, which will replace the aging Korean fleet of F-4s and F-5s, as well as equip the Indonesian air force," Triumph Integrated Systems vice president Tom Holzthum said in a press release. "This win will allow Triumph to showcase the extensive capability and experience of our Geared Solutions business."

Triumph received the contract as KAI continues to push forward with its production plans. Earlier in February, the company opened a joint program office in South Korea to facilitate further cooperation with Indonesia.

In January, the manufacturer picked U.S.-based contractor Textars to develop canopy and windshield transparencies for the aircraft.

The KF-X is scheduled to take its first flight in mid-2020, and begin low-rate initial production in 2024.

Washington (UPI) Mar 1, 2017





Lockheed Martin has secured a $1 billion contract from the U.S. government and other customers to provide various support services for the F-35 aircraft. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and other governments participating in the foreign military sales program. Under the agreement, Lockheed Martin will perform several sustainment servic ... read more

Related Links

