SPACE TRAVEL
India has capability to develop space station, says top official
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (XNA) Mar 03, 2017


File image.

India has the capability to develop a space station, a top official of the state-owned space agency has said.

"We have all the capabilities to set up a space station. The day the country takes the decision, we will okay the project. Just draw a policy and provide us necessary funds and time," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief A.S. Kiran Kumar told the media Monday.

The ISRO chief's statement came barely a week after India launched 104 satellites in a single space mission, breaking the previous record of 37 satellites launched by Russia in 2014.

India had in September 2014 launched a successful mission to Mars, called Mangalyaan, at a budget of just 4.5 billion Indian rupees (74 million U.S. dollars), which by Western standards is fairly cheap.

The Indian government has increased the budget for its space programme this year and also announced plans to send a mission to Venus.

Over the past two decades, India has become a key player in the lucrative commercial space market offering a low-cost alternative.

SPACE TRAVEL
Guardsmen to test space capsule recovery systems
 Gabreski ANGB NY (SPX) Feb 27, 2017
 Forty-five members of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing are heading to Hawaii, Feb. 27, to participate in a joint NASA and Defense Department mission to evaluate recovery techniques and gear that will be used to recover NASA's Orion spacecraft, the next generation of American space vehicle. The team of 45 airmen is made up of pararescuemen; combat rescue officers; surviva
 ISRO
