India has capability to develop space station, says top official



by Staff Writers



New Delhi (XNA) Mar 03, 2017



India has the capability to develop a space station, a top official of the state-owned space agency has said.

"We have all the capabilities to set up a space station. The day the country takes the decision, we will okay the project. Just draw a policy and provide us necessary funds and time," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief A.S. Kiran Kumar told the media Monday.

The ISRO chief's statement came barely a week after India launched 104 satellites in a single space mission, breaking the previous record of 37 satellites launched by Russia in 2014.

India had in September 2014 launched a successful mission to Mars, called Mangalyaan, at a budget of just 4.5 billion Indian rupees (74 million U.S. dollars), which by Western standards is fairly cheap.

The Indian government has increased the budget for its space programme this year and also announced plans to send a mission to Venus.

Over the past two decades, India has become a key player in the lucrative commercial space market offering a low-cost alternative.

