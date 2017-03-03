Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
EXO WORLDS
Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Mar 03, 2017


This is an artist's conception of a free-floating planet-analog. Image courtesy NASA/JPL.

There may be a large number of undetected bright, substellar objects similar to giant exoplanets in our own solar neighborhood, according to new work from a team led by Carnegie's Jonathan Gagne and including researchers from the Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx) at Universite de Montreal. It is published by The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series.

Similarly-aged stars moving through space together in a group--described by astronomers as an association--are of great interest to researchers, because they are considered a prime target to hunt for brown dwarfs and free-floating planet-like objects.

Recent studies of an association of stars called TW Hya have revealed some of the first known isolated giant planet-sized objects in the neighborhood of our own Sun, about 100 light years away. This group contains a few dozen 10-million-year-old stars, all moving together through space.

In order to determine whether or not there are more stand-alone planetary mass-sized objects like these in the TW Hya association, Gagne and his team undertook the calculation of an astronomical measurement called the initial mass function. This function can be used to determine the distribution of mass in the group and to predict the number of undiscovered objects that might exist inside of it.

"The initial mass function of TW Hya had never been published before," Gagne said.

In the process of this analysis, the team was able to determine that there are probably many more objects between five and seven times the mass of Jupiter in the association that haven't been discovered yet.

"The TW Hya association extends out to a distance of ~250 light years, but our instruments aren't sensitive enough yet to detect giant planets-like members at this distance, hence many of them might remain to be discovered," Gagne added.

EXO WORLDS
Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System
 Canberra, Australia (SPX) Mar 03, 2017
 Researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) have found that far-away planet systems are shaped like the solar system, with multiple planets aligning with the host star on a flat plain, in a discovery that could increase the chance of finding alien life. Co-researcher Associate Professor Charley Lineweaver said NASA's discovery of the seven-planet system being on a flat plain su
Life Beyond Earth

