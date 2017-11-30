Haze pollution affects satellite cloud detection

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing, China (SPX) Nov 30, 2017
It is very important to observe and study cloud properties because clouds play an important role in weather, climate, and the Earth's energy balance. Satellite remote sensing is commonly used to obtain a variety of cloud properties. Haze pollution can reduce human's vision, but will it also affect the accuracy of satellite cloud detection?
In a paper published in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters, Dr. TAN Saichun, Ms. ZHANG Xiao, Prof. SHI Guangyu, and co-authors from Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences compare cloud detection from four sensors - MODIS, CALIPSO, AIRS and CloudSAT - onboard the "A-Train" satellite constellation during two severe haze episodes in winter 2015-2016.
They find, on haze days, the MODIS true-color image and CALIPSO observed an aerosol layer in eastern China. The AIRS, CloudSat and CALIPSO did not observe continuous cloud there over the haze region.
However, MODIS observed continuous cloud, suggesting MODIS misclassified aerosol as cloud. Over the haze region in eastern China, MODIS observed a 13%-49% greater cloud fraction than AIRS.
"So in severe haze weather, we would suggest that the cloud product of MODIS should be used with caution." says TAN, the lead author of the study.
Beijing (XNA) Nov 27, 2017
China launched remote sensing satellites at 2:10 am, Beijing Time, Saturday on a Long March-2C rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The satellites has entered the preset orbit and Saturday's launching mission was proclaimed a success. The satellites will conduct electromagnetic probes and other experiments. The launch is the 256th m ... read more
Related Links
Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement