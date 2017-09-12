Harris Corp. developing F-35 missile release system

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Sep 12, 2017
Harris Corporation is to develop a carriage and release system for the new MBDA Spear missile for Britain's F-35B aircraft and other fighters.
The contract from the missile maker was announced during the Defense and Security Equipment (DSEI) 2017 event on Tuesday in England.
Under the contract, Harris will provide four internal bay-compatible SCORPION Lightweight Ejection Rack Units for two F-35 weapon bays. They are to provide the aircraft's pilot with reliable weapon-departure control of the missiles.
Harris said the ERUs are being manufactured at the company's facility in England.
"The MBDA Spear weapon, combined with our delivery system, offers an advanced precision strike capability for existing aircraft and future fifth-generation air platforms, both manned and unmanned," said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems.
"We continue to expand our international presence for pneumatic launcher technology in this high-performance, mission-critical application."
Harris had earlier received a concept assessment phase contract for the technology.
