Foreign F-16 buyers to get Link 16 communications

by Richard Tomkins
Cedar Rapids, Iowa (UPI) Dec 20, 2016
Improved tactical Link 16 communications capabilities for F-16 fighters are to be provided for U.S. Foreign Military Sales customers by DLS.
DLS, or Data Link Solutions, said production of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System - Low Volume Terminals for FMS customers will come under a $11.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command.
MIDS-LVT was developed by the MIDS International Program Office based in San Diego, California. It provides Link 16 capability at a lower weight, volume and cost.
Link 16 is a secure, high-speed tactical data link used by the United States and its NATO allies for real-time data communications, situational awareness and navigation, digital voice in a jam-resistant, crypto-secured package.
DLS, a joint venture by Rockwell Collins and BAE Systems, said the contract contains a $7.7 million option for additional MIDS-LVT terminals.
Work will be performed in Wayne, N.J., and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
