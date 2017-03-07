Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
Flashy first images arrive from NOAA's GOES-16 lightning mapper
 by Staff Writers
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Mar 07, 2017


This is one hour of GOES-16's Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) lightning data from Feb. 14, when GLM acquired 1.8 million images of the Earth. It is displayed over GOES-16 ABI full disk Band 2 imagery. Brighter colors indicate more lightning energy was recorded; color bar units are the calculated kilowatt-hours of total optical emissions from lightning. The brightest storm system is located over the Gulf Coast of Texas, the same storm system in the accompanying video. This is preliminary, non-operational data. Image courtesy NOAA/NASA.

Detecting and predicting lightning just got a lot easier. The first images from a new instrument onboard NOAA's GOES-16 satellite are giving NOAA National Weather Service forecasters richer information about lightning that will help them alert the public to dangerous weather.

The first lightning detector in a geostationary orbit, the Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM), is transmitting data never before available to forecasters. The mapper continually looks for lightning flashes in the Western Hemisphere, so forecasters know when a storm is forming, intensifying and becoming more dangerous. Rapid increases of lightning are a signal that a storm is strengthening quickly and could produce severe weather.

During heavy rain, GLM data will show when thunderstorms are stalled or if they are gathering strength. When combined with radar and other satellite data, GLM data may help forecasters anticipate severe weather and issue flood and flash flood warnings sooner. In dry areas, especially in the western United States, information from the instrument will help forecasters, and ultimately firefighters, identify areas prone to wildfires sparked by lightning.

Accurate tracking of lightning and thunderstorms over the oceans, too distant for land-based radar and sometimes difficult to see with satellites, will support safe navigation for aviators and mariners.

The new mapper also detects in-cloud lightning, which often occurs five to 10 minutes or more before potentially deadly cloud-to-ground strikes. This means more precious time for forecasters to alert those involved in outdoor activities of the developing threat.

NASA successfully launched GOES-R at 6:42 p.m. EST on November 19, 2016 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and it was renamed GOES-16 when it achieved orbit. GOES-16 is now observing the planet from an equatorial view approximately 22,300 miles above the surface of the Earth.

NOAA's satellites are the backbone of its life-saving weather forecasts. GOES-16 will build upon and extend the more than 40-year legacy of satellite observations from NOAA that the American public has come to rely upon.

EARTH OBSERVATION
Second 'colour vision' satellite for Copernicus launched
 Paris (ESA) Mar 07, 2017
 The ESA-developed Sentinel-2B satellite was launched today, doubling the coverage of high-resolution optical imaging in the Sentinel-2 mission for the European Union Copernicus environmental monitoring system. The 1.1 tonne satellite was carried into orbit on a Vega rocket from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 01:49 GMT on 7 March (02:49 CET; 22:49 local time, 6 March). ... read more
Related Links
 GOES-16
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
India has capability to develop space station, says top official

 Orion spacecraft achieves key safety milestone

 The NASA Imager Dentists Use Daily

 Marshall shakes, packs, ships and tracks NASA payloads
EARTH OBSERVATION
Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars

 Moon tourists risk rough ride, experts say

 ULA launches NROL-79 payload for NRO

 SpaceX says it will fly civilians to the moon next year
EARTH OBSERVATION
New evidence for a water-rich history on Mars

 NASA Orbiter Steers Clear of Mars Moon Phobos

 Remnants of a mega-flood on Mars

 Mars is more Earth-like than moon-like
EARTH OBSERVATION
Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal

 China's 1st cargo spacecraft to make three rendezvous with Tiangong-2

 Thinking Big: China Hopes to Conduct 2nd Mission to Mars by 2030

 China to Conduct Test Flight of CZ-8 Carrier Rocket by 2018
EARTH OBSERVATION
Iridium Safety Voice Communications Installs Surge Past 500 Aircraft

 Turkey Moves Closer to Launching Own Space Agency

 OneWeb, Intelsat merge to advance satellite internet

 GomSpace to supply satellites for Sky and Space Global constellation
EARTH OBSERVATION
Aireon and Thales Begin Validation of Space-Based ADS-B Data

 Scientists demonstrate improved particle warning to protect astronauts

 Raytheon gets $1 billion radar contract for Qatar

 New use for paper industry's sludge and fly ash in plastics
EARTH OBSERVATION
Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

 Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System

 Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate

 The missing link in how planets form
EARTH OBSERVATION
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement