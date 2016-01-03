Fadea completes C-130 upgrades for Argentina's air force

|
by Ryan Maass
Buenos Aires (UPI) Jan 3, 2016
Argentina's state-owned aerospace enterprise Fadea has completed another round of C-130 aircraft upgrades for the country's air force.
Enhancements for the military airlifter included digital communication integrations, navigation upgrades, and other modifications. The modernization effort includes work on three additional aircraft between 2017 and 2019.
"[The upgrades] confirms the potential of FAdeA and the high quality of our technical teams," company president Ercole Felippa said in a press release. "This undoubtedly positions us in the international aeronautical market, and places us in the sights of potential customers who need to perform maintenance tasks for large aircraft."
The recent modernization of the C-130 Hercules, designated TC-61, makes the aircraft the second plane in Argentina's fleet to be updated. The first upgraded aircraft was delivered to the country's air force in April following enhancements from U.S.-based defense contractor L-3.
Fadea notes the initial contract took 18 months to complete, and included training services for Argentine technicians. Argentina plans to add 20 years of service life for all five of its C-130 aircraft.
The Lockheed Martin-made C-130 Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft used for maritime patrol, aerial firefighting, and tactical airlift operations. Over 60 countries have procured the planes.
