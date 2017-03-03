EagleView announces Pictometry imagery integration with ArcGIS Pro



by Staff Writers



Bothell, WA (SPX) Mar 03, 2017



EagleView is pleased to announce that their patented Pictometry imagery now integrates with ArcGIS Pro, Esri's desktop application. Pictometry for ArcGIS Pro is an add-in application that allows customers to access their licensed Pictometry imagery with their go-to, everyday desktop GIS application.

The ArcGIS platform, combined with Pictometry aerial imagery, allows users in the public and private sectors to apply real-world visual context to property-centric, land-based features.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Esri as a Gold Partner with our integration to ArcGIS Pro," Anthony Cross, Vice President of Product Strategy, said of the update. "This is the latest in a line of Esri products where we're bringing the clarity of Pictometry imagery directly into the ArcGIS platform, enabling GIS professionals to analyze data overlaid on high quality images and supporting one seamless workflow."

EagleView provides customers with more integration options than any other aerial image provider - the most popular of which are the ArcGIS platforms. In addition, customers have the ability to view their imagery through the web-based CONNECT platform. The latest integration, with functionality similar to ArcMap, eliminates the cost and complexity of using other third-party imagery datasets.

Dirk Gorter head of product at Esri said, "ArcGIS Pro is the world's leading GIS desktop application and with the latest EagleView integration, it provides users with a one-stop solution that combines the most powerful 2D and 3D mapping application with even more realistic imagery to view and analyze their data in a location context.

"With ArcGIS Pro, users can organize their maps in projects, open multiple maps at once, and compare and visualize them side by side."

