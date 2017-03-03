Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
EagleView announces Pictometry imagery integration with ArcGIS Pro
 by Staff Writers
 Bothell, WA (SPX) Mar 03, 2017


File image.

EagleView is pleased to announce that their patented Pictometry imagery now integrates with ArcGIS Pro, Esri's desktop application. Pictometry for ArcGIS Pro is an add-in application that allows customers to access their licensed Pictometry imagery with their go-to, everyday desktop GIS application.

The ArcGIS platform, combined with Pictometry aerial imagery, allows users in the public and private sectors to apply real-world visual context to property-centric, land-based features.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Esri as a Gold Partner with our integration to ArcGIS Pro," Anthony Cross, Vice President of Product Strategy, said of the update. "This is the latest in a line of Esri products where we're bringing the clarity of Pictometry imagery directly into the ArcGIS platform, enabling GIS professionals to analyze data overlaid on high quality images and supporting one seamless workflow."

EagleView provides customers with more integration options than any other aerial image provider - the most popular of which are the ArcGIS platforms. In addition, customers have the ability to view their imagery through the web-based CONNECT platform. The latest integration, with functionality similar to ArcMap, eliminates the cost and complexity of using other third-party imagery datasets.

Dirk Gorter head of product at Esri said, "ArcGIS Pro is the world's leading GIS desktop application and with the latest EagleView integration, it provides users with a one-stop solution that combines the most powerful 2D and 3D mapping application with even more realistic imagery to view and analyze their data in a location context.

"With ArcGIS Pro, users can organize their maps in projects, open multiple maps at once, and compare and visualize them side by side."

EARTH OBSERVATION
TRIPLESAT Constellation Tasking with SpyMeSat Mobile App
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Mar 03, 2017
 Orbit Logic has announced that their SpyMeSat mobile app users can now send new tasking requests to the TRIPLESAT constellation operated by Twenty First Century Aerospace Technology Co. Ltd (21AT). Available on the Apple App Store and Google play, the latest version of SpyMeSat allows users to obtain brand new images of any location on Earth from an expanding constellation of commercial hi ... read more
Related Links
 EagleView
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
India has capability to develop space station, says top official

 Orion spacecraft achieves key safety milestone

 Marshall shakes, packs, ships and tracks NASA payloads

 NASA and SpaceX gives ASU a competitive edge in technological innovation
EARTH OBSERVATION
Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars

 SpaceX says it will fly civilians to the moon next year

 ULA launches NROL-79 payload for NRO

 Moon tourists risk rough ride, experts say
EARTH OBSERVATION
Martian Winds Carve Mountains, Move Dust, Raise Dust

 NASA Orbiter Steers Clear of Mars Moon Phobos

 Science checkout continues for ExoMars orbiter

 Remnants of a mega-flood on Mars
EARTH OBSERVATION
China to launch space station core module in 2018

 Thinking Big: China Hopes to Conduct 2nd Mission to Mars by 2030

 China to Conduct Test Flight of CZ-8 Carrier Rocket by 2018

 China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April
EARTH OBSERVATION
Turkey Moves Closer to Launching Own Space Agency

 OneWeb, Intelsat merge to advance satellite internet

 GomSpace to supply satellites for Sky and Space Global constellation

 Kacific places order with Boeing for a high throughput satellite
EARTH OBSERVATION
NYU researchers coax colloidal spheres to self-assemble into photonic crystals

 Sustainable ceramics without a kiln

 Scientists demonstrate improved particle warning to protect astronauts

 When Rocket Science Meets X-ray Science
EARTH OBSERVATION
Volcanic hydrogen spurs chances of finding exoplanet life

 Evidence of Star Wars-like Planetary System

 The missing link in how planets form

 Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard
EARTH OBSERVATION
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement