China's first stealth fighter enters service: media

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (AFP) March 10, 2017
China has put its first stealth fighter into military service, state-run media reported on Friday, in the latest milestone highlighting the modernisation of the country's armed forces.
Swift, stealthy, and armed with long-range missiles, the J-20 represents a leap forward in China's ability to project power in Asia and potentially compete with the United States.
The fifth-generation stealth fighter made its public debut at the Zhuhai Air Show in southern China in November.
In a newscast on state broadcaster CCTV's military and agricultural affairs channel, an announcer said in a brief statement that the J-20 had "entered" service in the country's airforce.
The report was widely picked up by Chinese media outlets, which added photos of the fighter.
The J-20 is manufactured by China's state aerospace company AVIC, which is also working on a second fifth-generation radar-evading stealth fighter called the FC-31, previously known as the J-31.
It is billed as an answer to the US's F-35, one of the world's most technically advanced warplanes.
The television broadcast also said China had put into service its new Y-20 transport aircraft, which can move heavy loads and conduct airlifts in support of military operations.
China also recently sent its first aircraft carrier, an overhauled Ukrainian ship, for a debut voyage into the Pacific.
Beijing is seeking to modernise and upgrade its military both to protect its borders and project power into regions such as the South China Sea, a resource-rich strategic waterway where it has disputes with several neighbours.
Washington DC (UPI) Mar 07, 2017
The U.S. Air Force awarded FAAC Inc. with a $9.5 million contract to upgrade weapon systems for the branch's F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. The agreement is part of the Common Weapon Engagement Zone - Operational Flight program. Under the contract, FAAC will update various F-16 weapon system components including software capabilities, multi-mission computers, and mid-life updates for F- ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement