Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DRAGON SPACE
China's 1st cargo spacecraft to make three rendezvous with Tiangong-2
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Mar 07, 2017


The Tianzhou-1 mission will complete the second phase of the country's manned space program.

China's first cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1 is expected to dock with the orbiting Tiangong-2 space lab three times after its planned launch in April, sources said Saturday.

Tianzhou-1 will be sent into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province aboard a Long March-7 Y2 carrier rocket, according to a spokesperson of China's manned space program.

It is scheduled to refuel Tiangong-2 three times and carry out experiments and tests.

During the journey, Tianzhou-1 will orbit on its own for about three months and together with Tiangong-2 for about two months after their rendezvous.

At the end of the mission, Tianzhou-1 will leave the orbit and fall back to earth while Tiangong-2 will remain in orbit and continue its experiments.

The Tianzhou-1 mission will complete the second phase of the country's manned space program.

It will be crucial for China in achieving the final step of establishing a space station around 2022.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

DRAGON SPACE
Thinking Big: China Hopes to Conduct 2nd Mission to Mars by 2030
 Beijing (Sputnik) Mar 03, 2017
 China is likely to conduct its second Mars mission, aimed at collecting soil samples for analysis, by 2030, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). CASC consultant Ye Peijian said China hoped to collect samples of Mars' soil and bring them back to Earth to conduct scientific analyses of the red planet's structure and environment as well as to measure the ... read more
Related Links
 China National Space Administration
China Manned Space Engineering Agency
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DRAGON SPACE
India has capability to develop space station, says top official

 Orion spacecraft achieves key safety milestone

 The NASA Imager Dentists Use Daily

 Marshall shakes, packs, ships and tracks NASA payloads
DRAGON SPACE
Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars

 Moon tourists risk rough ride, experts say

 ULA launches NROL-79 payload for NRO

 SpaceX says it will fly civilians to the moon next year
DRAGON SPACE
New evidence for a water-rich history on Mars

 NASA Orbiter Steers Clear of Mars Moon Phobos

 Remnants of a mega-flood on Mars

 Mars is more Earth-like than moon-like
DRAGON SPACE
Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal

 China's 1st cargo spacecraft to make three rendezvous with Tiangong-2

 Thinking Big: China Hopes to Conduct 2nd Mission to Mars by 2030

 China to Conduct Test Flight of CZ-8 Carrier Rocket by 2018
DRAGON SPACE
Iridium Safety Voice Communications Installs Surge Past 500 Aircraft

 Turkey Moves Closer to Launching Own Space Agency

 OneWeb, Intelsat merge to advance satellite internet

 GomSpace to supply satellites for Sky and Space Global constellation
DRAGON SPACE
Aireon and Thales Begin Validation of Space-Based ADS-B Data

 Scientists demonstrate improved particle warning to protect astronauts

 Raytheon gets $1 billion radar contract for Qatar

 New use for paper industry's sludge and fly ash in plastics
DRAGON SPACE
Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

 Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System

 Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate

 The missing link in how planets form
DRAGON SPACE
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement