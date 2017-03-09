Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
China to launch 6-8 latest navigation satellites in 2017
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Mar 09, 2017


Compared to earlier generation products, the BeiDou-3 is able to cover a wider range and has a longer lifespan of 12 years.

China plans to launch six to eight BeiDou-3 satellites in 2017, according to a senior designer of the satellite navigation system. It is part of a plan to put 35 BeiDou satellites into space to form an orbiting satellite network and offer worldwide navigation services by 2020, said Yang Yuanxi, deputy chief designer of the BeiDou satellite navigation system, on Monday.

Yang was speaking on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, of which he is a member.

Compared to earlier generation products, the BeiDou-3 is able to cover a wider range and has a longer lifespan of 12 years, according to Bao Weimin, another CPPCC National Committee member and an official with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. Named after the Chines name for the Big Dipper constellation, the BeiDou system is designed to offer an alternative to GPS.

A government white paper published in December said China expects to provide basic services to limited clients in 2018 and expand to all clients with more accurate and reliable services through better ground- and satellite-based systems by 2020.

China has already sent 22 BeiDou satellites into space. Yang said the launches this year will feature two satellites on a single carrier rocket.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

China's 1st cargo spacecraft to make three rendezvous with Tiangong-2
 Beijing (XNA) Mar 07, 2017
 China's first cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1 is expected to dock with the orbiting Tiangong-2 space lab three times after its planned launch in April, sources said Saturday. Tianzhou-1 will be sent into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province aboard a Long March-7 Y2 carrier rocket, according to a spokesperson of China's manned space program. It is s ... read more
