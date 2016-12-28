Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
TECH SPACE
China to improve space debris database, spacecraft protection
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Dec 28, 2016


illustration only

China will enhance the space debris basic database and data-sharing model, and advance the development of space debris monitoring facilities, according to a white paper released on Tuesday.

The white paper, titled "China's Space Activities in 2016," said China will improve the standardization system for space debris, near-earth objects and space climate in the next five years.

"It will enhance the space debris basic database and data-sharing model, and advance the development of space debris monitoring facilities, the early warning and emergency response platform and the online service system, through reinforcing integrated utilization of resources," the white paper said.

The protection systems of spacecraft will be further strengthened.

Efforts will be made to improve the space environment monitoring system and to build a disaster early warning and prediction platform to raise the preventative capability, said the document issued by the State Council Information Office.

It said that China will conduct studies on the building of facilities for monitoring near-earth objects, to elevate the country's capability to monitor and catalog such objects.

Source: Xinhua News Agency


