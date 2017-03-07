|
by Staff Writers
Jiuquan (XNA) Mar 07, 2017
China on Friday launched an experiment satellite, "TK-1", from northwestern Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.
The satellite, carried by the rocket "KT-2", blasted off from the launch center at 7:53 a.m. Friday, and it later entered its intended orbit.
"TK-1" is the first satellite independently developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. (CASIC) and will be used for remote sensing, telecommunications and experiments in minisatellite-based technologies.
The "KT-2" rocket is one of the five carrier systems in the CASIC commercial space plan. It features high carrying efficiency and adaptability, according to the CASIC.
Source: Xinhua News Agency
Beijing (XNA) Mar 07, 2017
China's first cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1 is expected to dock with the orbiting Tiangong-2 space lab three times after its planned launch in April, sources said Saturday. Tianzhou-1 will be sent into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province aboard a Long March-7 Y2 carrier rocket, according to a spokesperson of China's manned space program. It is s ... read more
