DRAGON SPACE
China launches experiment satellite "TK-1"
 by Staff Writers
 Jiuquan (XNA) Mar 07, 2017


The "KT-2" rocket is one of the five carrier systems in the CASIC commercial space plan.

China on Friday launched an experiment satellite, "TK-1", from northwestern Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

The satellite, carried by the rocket "KT-2", blasted off from the launch center at 7:53 a.m. Friday, and it later entered its intended orbit.

"TK-1" is the first satellite independently developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. (CASIC) and will be used for remote sensing, telecommunications and experiments in minisatellite-based technologies.

The "KT-2" rocket is one of the five carrier systems in the CASIC commercial space plan. It features high carrying efficiency and adaptability, according to the CASIC.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

DRAGON SPACE
China's 1st cargo spacecraft to make three rendezvous with Tiangong-2
 Beijing (XNA) Mar 07, 2017
 China's first cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1 is expected to dock with the orbiting Tiangong-2 space lab three times after its planned launch in April, sources said Saturday. Tianzhou-1 will be sent into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province aboard a Long March-7 Y2 carrier rocket, according to a spokesperson of China's manned space program. It is s ... read more
