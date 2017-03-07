China launches experiment satellite "TK-1"



by Staff Writers



Jiuquan (XNA) Mar 07, 2017



China on Friday launched an experiment satellite, "TK-1", from northwestern Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

The satellite, carried by the rocket "KT-2", blasted off from the launch center at 7:53 a.m. Friday, and it later entered its intended orbit.

"TK-1" is the first satellite independently developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. (CASIC) and will be used for remote sensing, telecommunications and experiments in minisatellite-based technologies.

The "KT-2" rocket is one of the five carrier systems in the CASIC commercial space plan. It features high carrying efficiency and adaptability, according to the CASIC.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Beijing (XNA) Mar 07, 2017





