Arianespace to launch JCSAT-17 for SKY Perfect JSAT



by Staff Writers



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 06, 2017



Japanese operator SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation has chosen Arianespace to launch its JCSAT-17 telecommunications satellite.

On January 4, 2017 Arianespace announced a launch service contract with SKY Perfect JSAT for JCSAT-17. It will be launched by an Ariane 5 from the Guiana Space Center, French Guiana, in 2019.

Since the launch of JCSAT-1 in 1989, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation and Arianespace have developed a strong relationship of mutual trust. This new satellite is the 31st Japanese satellite launch contract awarded to Arianespace.

Built by Lockheed Martin based on the A2100 platform, JCSAT-17's main coverage zone will be Eastern Asia, including Japan.

After the signature, Stephane Israel, Chairman and CEO of Arianespace said: "We are proud and honored to announce this new contract two weeks after the successful launch of our 19th satellite for SKY Perfect JSAT.

This choice once again reflects the exceptional partnership of more than 25 years between Arianespace and the largest commercial satellite operator in Asia. Thanks to SKY Perfect JSAT for its trust, which is a clear recognition of the quality and the competitiveness of our launch services."