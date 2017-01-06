Arianespace to launch JCSAT-17 for SKY Perfect JSAT

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 06, 2017
Japanese operator SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation has chosen Arianespace to launch its JCSAT-17 telecommunications satellite.
On January 4, 2017 Arianespace announced a launch service contract with SKY Perfect JSAT for JCSAT-17. It will be launched by an Ariane 5 from the Guiana Space Center, French Guiana, in 2019.
Since the launch of JCSAT-1 in 1989, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation and Arianespace have developed a strong relationship of mutual trust. This new satellite is the 31st Japanese satellite launch contract awarded to Arianespace.
Built by Lockheed Martin based on the A2100 platform, JCSAT-17's main coverage zone will be Eastern Asia, including Japan.
After the signature, Stephane Israel, Chairman and CEO of Arianespace said: "We are proud and honored to announce this new contract two weeks after the successful launch of our 19th satellite for SKY Perfect JSAT.
This choice once again reflects the exceptional partnership of more than 25 years between Arianespace and the largest commercial satellite operator in Asia. Thanks to SKY Perfect JSAT for its trust, which is a clear recognition of the quality and the competitiveness of our launch services."
Related Links
Arianespace
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.