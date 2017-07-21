Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
TECH SPACE
45th Space Wing supports successful Minotaur IV ORS-5 launch
 by Staff Writers
 Cape Canaveral AFS FL (SPX) Aug 26, 2017


The 45th Space Wing supported Orbital ATK's successful Minotaur IV rocket launch carrying the United States Air Force's Operationally Responsive Space 5 satellite Aug. 26, 2017, at 2:04 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 46 Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. (Courtesy photo by Ben Cooper/For limited release)

The 45th Space Wing supported Orbital ATK's successful Minotaur IV rocket launch carrying the United States Air Force's Operationally Responsive Space 5 satellite Aug. 26, 2017, at 2:04 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 46 here.

ORS-5 is a single satellite constellation with a primary mission to provide space situational awareness of the geosynchronous orbit belt for Combatant Commanders' urgent needs. ORS-5 is not only a significant milestone for the ORS program office, but for the 45th Space Wing.

According to Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith, 45th Space Wing commander and mission Launch Decision Authority, today's launch shows the Wing is on track to complete 30 launches this year and signifies the barriers the 45th Space Wing is breaking to guarantee assured access to space.

ORS-5 marks the first Minotaur IV launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and the first time launching from SLC-46 since 1999, and demonstrates the Range's ability to support every vertical launch system in the U.S. inventory.

The Minotaur IV includes three solid rocket motors from decommissioned peacekeeper intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"The ORS-5 Minotaur IV launch was the true epitome of partnership," Monteith said.

"A collaborative effort between multiple mission partners, each group came together flawlessly to revolutionize how we work together on the Eastern Range.

"Teamwork is pivotal to making us the 'World's Premier Gateway to Space' and I couldn't be prouder to lead a Wing that not only has launched over a quarter of the world's launches this year, but also three successful, launches from three different providers, in less than two weeks," Monteith added.

