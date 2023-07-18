24/7 Space News
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
 XRISM mission to study 'rainbow' of x-rays
XRISM, shown in this artist's concept, is an X-ray mission that will study some of the most energetic objects in the universe.
ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas
XRISM mission to study 'rainbow' of x-rays
 by Jeanette Kazmierczak for GSFC News
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jul 18, 2023

A new satellite called XRISM (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, pronounced "crism") aims to pry apart high-energy light into the equivalent of an X-ray rainbow. The mission, led by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), will do this using an instrument called Resolve.

XRISM is scheduled to launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center on Aug. 25, 2023 (Aug. 26 in Japan).

"Resolve will give us a new look into some of the universe's most energetic objects, including black holes, clusters of galaxies, and the aftermath of stellar explosions," said Richard Kelley, NASA's XRISM principal investigator at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. "We'll learn more about how they behave and what they're made of using the data the mission collects after launch."

Resolve is an X-ray microcalorimeter spectrometer instrument collaboration between NASA and JAXA. It measures tiny temperature changes created when an X-ray hits its 6-by-6-pixel detector. To measure that minuscule increase and determine the X-ray's energy, the detector needs to cool down to around minus 460 Fahrenheit (minus 270 Celsius), just a fraction of a degree above absolute zero.

The instrument reaches its operating temperature after a multistage mechanical cooling process inside a refrigerator-sized container of liquid helium.

By collecting thousands or even millions of X-rays from a cosmic source, Resolve can measure high-resolution spectra of the object. Spectra are measurements of light's intensity over a range of energies. Prisms spread visible light into its different energies, which we know better as the colors of the rainbow. Scientists used prisms in early spectrometers to look for spectral lines, which occur when atoms or molecules absorb or emit energy.

Now astronomers use spectrometers, tuned to all kinds of light, to learn about cosmic objects' physical states, motions, and compositions. Resolve will do spectroscopy for X-rays with energies ranging from 400 to 12,000 electron volts by measuring the energies of individual X-rays to form a spectrum. (For comparison, visible light energies range from about 2 to 3 electron volts.)

"The spectra XRISM collects will be the most detailed we've ever seen for some of the phenomena we'll observe," said Brian Williams, NASA's XRISM project scientist at Goddard. "The mission will provide us with insights into some of the most difficult places to study, like the internal structures of neutron stars and near-light-speed particle jets powered by black holes in active galaxies."

The mission's other instrument, developed by JAXA, is called Xtend. It will give XRISM one of the largest fields of view of any X-ray imaging satellite flown to date, observing an area about 60% larger than the average apparent size of the full Moon.

Resolve and Xtend rely on two identical X-ray Mirror Assemblies developed at Goddard.

XRISM is a collaborative mission between JAXA and NASA, with participation by ESA (European Space Agency). NASA's contribution includes science participation from the Canadian Space Agency.

Related Links
 XRISM
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NASA celebrates Webb telescope anniversary with close-up of stellar birth
 Washington (AFP) July 12, 2023
 Jets of red gas bursting into the cosmos, and a glowing cave of dust: NASA marked a year of discovery by the James Webb Space Telescope Wednesday with a spectacular new image of Sun-like stars being born. The picture is of the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the nearest stellar nursery to Earth, whose proximity at 390 light-years allows for a crisp close-up by the most powerful orbital observatory ever built. "In just one year, the James Webb Space Telescope has transformed humanity's view of the c ... read more
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Euclid's large halo around indefinitely small point

 Above Space signs Umbrella Space Act Agreement With NASA

 Virgin Galactic Unveils Plans for its Second Commercial Spaceflight, Galactic 02

 NASA expands options for spacewalking, moonwalking suits, services
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Rocket Lab readies launch of seven satellites from New Zealand

 Rocket Lab to boost Synspective's satellite constellation with more launches

 NASA, Aerojet Rocketdyne put Gateway thruster system to the test

 Orbex expands facilities in preparation for UK Mainland's First Vertical Rocket Launch
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
New study reveals evidence of diverse organic material on Mars

 Earth and Moon seen from Mars

 Planning Take Two: Sols 3885-3886

 SHERLOC instrument offers new perspective on Jezero Crater, Mars
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China Aerospace Foundation and Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization Sign Cooperation MOU

 Tianzhou 5 reconnects with Tiangong space station

 China questions whether there is a new moon race afoot

 Three Chinese astronauts return safely to Earth
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Viasat provides status update on ViaSat-3 Americas Satellite

 China begins construction of ultra-low orbit satellite constellation

 CASIC plans new satellite network by 2030

 ITU Radio Regulations Board approves waiver for Rivada LEO constellation
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
UK targets laser satellite communications with NorthumbriaU research grant

 ESA moves ahead with In-Orbit Servicing missions

 Uniting Europe: DLR Spearheads Responsive Satellite Deployment Network

 New radar technique lets scientists probe invisible ice sheet region on Earth and icy worlds
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Plato's structural test campaign

 MSU studies nutrients that may have fertilized ancient photosynthesis in Earth's oceans

 Study increases probability of finding water on other worlds by x100

 'Like a mirror': Astronomers identify most reflective exoplanet
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
First ultraviolet data collected by ESA's JUICE mission

 Unveiling Jupiter's upper atmosphere

 ASU study: Jupiter's moon Europa may have had a slow evolution

 Juno captures lightning bolts above Jupiter's north pole
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters


ADVERTISEMENT



The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2023 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.