24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 From AI to Nuclear: UK launches Strategic Plan for Future Space Exploration
stock illustration only
ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas
From AI to Nuclear: UK launches Strategic Plan for Future Space Exploration
 by Robert Schreiber
 London, UK (SPX) Jul 25, 2023

Following a close consultation with the space sector, the UK Space Agency recently unveiled the Space Exploration Technology Roadmap, a strategic guide that will shape the direction of research, development, and funding allocation for the next ten years. The plan anticipates working closely with key international partners, including NASA, the European Space Agency, and JAXA (Japan's space agency).

The roadmap is designed to address existing gaps and build upon current areas of strength. This will help the UK leverage the opportunities arising from the rapid commercialisation of space exploration and the global space economy, which is projected to be worth $1 trillion by 2040.

CEO of the UK Space Agency, Dr Paul Bate, stated, "Discovery is fundamental to the work of the UK Space Agency, and we are entering a new era of space exploration where governments and commercial operators are working closer than ever before." He emphasized the roadmap's role in providing clear guidance to the industry and researchers and positioning the UK as an ideal partner for future space exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Key technologies outlined in the roadmap include Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which can enhance the capabilities and efficiency of missions. AI has immense potential in space exploration, where spacecraft need to navigate and explore planets and moons without direct, constant control from humans. The technology is also expected to play a significant role in the rising number of commercial satellites in low Earth orbit.

Additionally, the roadmap includes an important focus on Space Nuclear Power, seen as an essential source of dependable and long-lasting energy for future activities like construction, power, heating, and life support. These technologies will become increasingly vital as humans return to the Moon and begin developing infrastructure for Mars missions.

The roadmap also lists several other technologies considered crucial for space exploration, including:

+ Advanced Manufacturing
+ Communications and Mission Operations
+ In Situ Resource Utilisation
+ Life Support and Crew Performance
+ Navigation and Sensing
+ Propulsion
+ Robotics
+ Sample Curation
+ Science Instrumentation

With this roadmap, the UK aims to reinforce its position at the cutting edge of space research and development. The plan supports the objectives of the National Space Strategy, including expanding the space sector and furthering the UK's leading research.

To ensure it stays abreast of new technological and commercial trends, the roadmap will undergo regular reviews. It will also guide further consultation and collaboration with UK organisations active in the space sector, helping to develop a comprehensive analysis of each specific technology area.

The roadmap was released following the first meeting of the reinstated National Space Council on 19th July. The Council discussed government space policy, including the UK's ambitions to become Europe's leading provider of small commercial launch by 2030. It also announced the release of the new National Space Strategy in Action, which showcases the UK space sector's progress and plans for further regional space clusters and a comprehensive review of space regulations to boost effectiveness and innovation.

Significant projects highlighted in the roadmap include the Lunar Pathfinder, the UK-led Rosalind Franklin Rover, Nammo's satellite propulsion system, and the University of Glasgow's pulse elevator technology. These projects underscore the UK's commitment to pioneering space exploration technologies and its readiness to contribute to global space initiatives.

Related Links
 UK Space Agency
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
Saudi Space Commission holds several meetings with Chinese space companies
 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (SPX) Jul 11, 2023
 The Saudi Space Commission (SSC) delegation visiting China held several bilateral meetings with government agencies, Chinese companies, and leaders of the space sector to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and build strategic partnerships in space technologies and industry and its future sectors in a way that serves common interests. Chairman of the Board of Directors of SSC, Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha met in Beijing with the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation Chairman, Wu Yansheng. H ... read more
SPACEMART
In new space race, scientists propose geoarchaeology can aid in preserving space heritage

 Rensselaer researchers using drop module for advanced protein studies on ISS

 NASA's Bill Nelson to discuss bilateral cooperation in South America

 On space, poll shows most Americans support NASA's role, U.S. presence
SPACEMART
Kuaizhou 1A launches satellites into orbit

 Rocket Lab set to boost Capella's satellite constellation with upcoming launch

 World's first methane-fueled rocket makes history, courtesy of LandSpace and GCL

 Rocket Lab delivers seven satellites to orbit with Electron Rocket
SPACEMART
Senate expresses 'significant concerns' over NASA's Mars sample-retrieval plan

 Sleeping the Sol Away: Sol 3894

 The Lion's Mane: Sols 3892-3893

 Perseverance sees Mars in a new light
SPACEMART
Shenzhou XVI crew set to conduct their first EVA

 Timeline unveiled for China's advanced manned spacecraft's inaugural flight

 Commercial space projects expected to provide more services in China

 China's Shenzhou XVI astronauts conduct fluid physics experiments
SPACEMART
From AI to Nuclear: UK launches Strategic Plan for Future Space Exploration

 Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

 Future of Satellite Internet: OneWeb vs Starlink

 SpaceX launches 54 Starlink satellites, ties record for first-stage returns
SPACEMART
Revolutionary materials and techniques transform aircraft construction

 Wind River VxWorks software chosen for Astroscale's Space Debris Solution ELSA-M

 Simulating Aeolus's return: mission control feels the heat

 Boeing's Millennium Space Systems amplifies small satellite production
SPACEMART
PSI's David Grinspoon Appointed to New NASA Post

 New study reveals Roman Telescope could find 400 Earth-mass rogue planets

 Does this exoplanet have a sibling sharing the same orbit

 When ET calls, can we be sure we're not being spoofed?
SPACEMART
SwRI team identifies giant swirling waves at the edge of Jupiter's magnetosphere

 First ultraviolet data collected by ESA's JUICE mission

 Unveiling Jupiter's upper atmosphere

 ASU study: Jupiter's moon Europa may have had a slow evolution
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters


ADVERTISEMENT



The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2023 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.