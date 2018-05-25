. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CAR TECH
When cars fly: Japan firm says day is nearing
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Sept 2, 2020

stock image only

It might seem like a flight of fancy, but a Japanese firm says it is one step closer to making flying cars a reality after testing a drone-like prototype.

Video from engineering company SkyDrive shows its manned compact vehicle using eight propellers to hover into the air and make its way -- with a few wobbles -- around a test field.

But while the clip may excite fans of "Blade Runner" and "Back to the Future", the test run leaves mankind far from a future of airborne vehicles whizzing into the sky to avoid traffic.

The company hailed "the first public demonstration of a flying car in Japan" and said the aircraft, around the size of two parked cars, had circled the testing field for four minutes.

"We want to realise a society where flying cars are an accessible and convenient means of transportation in the skies," SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa said in a statement Friday.

The firm said it wanted the vehicle to be available to buy in Japan by 2023, with reports suggesting it could cost upwards of $300,000.

The car is not the first step humans have taken towards a brave new world of airborne vehicles.

A German company tested a flying taxi in Singapore in October, saying it hoped its invention -- also shaped like a big drone -- would revolutionise travel in traffic-choked cities.

Volocopter had already tested its battery-operated, two-seater taxi elsewhere around the globe but the Singapore trial was the first in the heart of a city.

Several other companies are working on similar projects, including Boeing, Airbus, Toyota and Hyundai.


Related Links
 Car Technology at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


CAR TECH
Uber seeks Hong Kong govt meeting after court defeat
 Hong Kong (AFP) Sept 2, 2020
 Uber on Wednesday said it was seeking an urgent meeting with Hong Kong's government after drivers working for the company lost a landmark court case that could cripple ride-sharing apps in the finance hub. Hong Kong was one of the first international cities Uber moved into as it rapidly expanded outside the United States. But for the past six years it has operated in a legal grey area with the government declining to regulate or legalise ride sharing. In 2018, a group of 24 Uber drivers wer ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CAR TECH
The Seventh Meeting of the Japan-U.S. Comprehensive Dialogue on Space: Joint Statement

 Russian cosmonaut sheds light on how ISS crew deals with suspected air leak

 ISS crew moved to Russian segment for 3 days to search for air leak

 NASA perseveres through pandemic, looks ahead in 2020, 2021
CAR TECH
NASA's Green Propellant Infusion Mission nears completion

 Safety of SpaceX suits an 'open question' says Russian designer

 Ball Aerospace completes small satellite, Green Fuel Mission

 Skyrora's Skylark Micro rocket launches from Iceland
CAR TECH
China releases recommended Chinese names for Mars craters

 Follow Perseverance in real time on its way to Mars

 Sustained planetwide storms may have filled lakes, rivers on ancient mars

 Deep learning will help future Mars rovers go farther, faster, and do more science
CAR TECH
Mars-bound Tianwen 1 hits milestone

 China's Mars probe over 8m km away from Earth

 China seeks payload ideas for mission to moon, asteroid

 China marching to Mars for humanity's better shared future
CAR TECH
Satellite constellations could hinder astronomical research, scientists warn

 Africa is investing more in space and satellite industry

 ESA astronauts are flat out training

 Ban on import of communication satellites opens up opportunity says ISRO chief
CAR TECH
New laser-based tool is so fast it can observe chemical reactions

 NASA selects proposals for new space environment missions

 NOAA selects Orbit Logic for enterprise scheduling

 Spacepath Communications wins large order for solid-state RF power amplifiers
CAR TECH
Bacteria could survive travel between Earth and Mars when forming aggregates

 Fifty new planets confirmed in machine learning first

 Tracing the cosmic origin of complex organic molecules with their radiofrequency footprint

 Bacteria could survive the trip to Mars in the form of thick aggregates
CAR TECH
Technology ready to explore subsurface oceans on Ganymede

 Large shift on Europa was last event to fracture its surface

 The Sun May Have Started Its Life with a Binary Companion

 Ganymede covered by giant crater








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.