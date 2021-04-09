. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
AEROSPACE
USAF F-22s participate in interoperability exercises with Japanese forces
 by Ed Adamczyk
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 9, 2021

Hawaii-based planes of the U.S. Air Force, including F-22 fighter planes, were deployed to Japan for exercises with Japanese forces for the last month, the Air Force said on Friday.

Airmen of the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, trained alongside their U.S. Marines and Japan Air Self-Defense Force counterparts at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

The Dynamic Force Employment exercises began on March 12 and concluded on Monday, the Air Force statement said.

"This [deployment] allows our pilots and maintainers to train alongside one another, learn and apply best practices and ensure the joint force remains agile and responsive in the Pacific," Lt. Col. Brian Nash, F-22 Detachment commander, MCAS-Iwakuni, said in the press release.

"This exercise demonstrates the Total Force's ability to rapidly and unpredictably project combat power to a place and time of our choosing," Nash said.

The airmen practiced command and control skills in combined interoperability exercises with the JASDF, the Air Force statement said.

Participants included 4 F-22s, an F-16 and two KC-135 refueling planes of the U.S. Air Force, and four F-35s of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's 3rd Air Wing, a JASDF statement said.

Dynamic Force Employment exercises are elements of the Agile Combat Employment capabilities explained in the 2018 National Defense Strategy.

They emphasize flexible use of available forces to prepare for potential large-scale conflict with competitors such as China and Russia, while continuing to execute smaller, regional deterrence measures, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Recent examples include the December 2018 deployment of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in Northern Europe near the Arctic Circle, and the 2020 flights of B-1B and B-52H bombers over the Sea of Okhotsk.


Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


AEROSPACE
U.S. F-16s to participate in Greek-led training exercise
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 6, 2021
 U.S. Air Force Airmen and F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Italy's Aviano Air Base have arrived in Greece for a multinational field training exercise. INIOCHOS 21, which is led by the Hellenic air force and which will take place from April 12 through April 22, is intended to enhance combat readiness and fighting capability, while also offering the opportunity to plan conduct complex air operations in a multinational, joint force environment, according to an Ai ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
Sperms in Space and the Lust for Power Grips Voyagers in Theaters April 9th

 More potential air leak locations found at ISS

 In Russia, the legend of cosmonaut Gagarin lives on

 60 years after Gagarin, Russia lags in the space race
AEROSPACE
Rocket Lab to recover Electron Booster on next mission

 RS-25 rocket engines return to launch Artemis missions

 Early combined tests mimic Ariane 6 liftoff

 Florida rocket company rebrands, plans bigger rocket
AEROSPACE
NASA space copter ready for first Mars flight

 NASA's First Weather Report from Jezero Crater on Mars

 NASA's Ingenuity helicopter survives first night alone on Mars

 NASA's Curiosity team names Martian hill that serves as mission gateway
AEROSPACE
Ningbo to build $3.05b rocket launchpad site

 China advances space cooperation in 2020: blue book

 China selects astronauts for space station program

 China tests high-thrust rocket engine for upcoming space station missions
AEROSPACE
Nine global space startups to join Australia's first space dedicated incubator program

 New study finds satellites contribute significant light pollution to night skies

 OneWeb welcomes TrustComm as a DoD Distribution Partner

 NASA Provides $45M Boost to US Small Businesses
AEROSPACE
US restricts trade with Chinese supercomputers centers

 German Space Agency Selects Lockheed Martin iSpace System For Space Situational Awareness

 US adds Chinese supercomputer centers to export blacklist

 3D-printed bioreactor allows scientists to watch tiny brains grow
AEROSPACE
Crustal mineralogy drives microbe diversity beneath Earth's surface

 Origins of life could have started with DNA-like XNAs

 Amounts of organic molecules in planetary systems differ from early on

 Raindrops also keep fallin' on exoplanets
AEROSPACE
NASA's Europa Clipper builds hardware, moves toward assembly

 First X-rays from Uranus Discovered

 SwRI scientists discover a new auroral feature on Jupiter

 The PI's Perspective: Far From Home








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.