MBZ-SAT is equipped with an array of capabilities that allow it to capture images across a broad spectrum, effectively doubling the satellite's image acquisition capacity. The satellite features an automated system that ensures continuous image acquisition, processing, and cataloging. This system guarantees that the satellite will deliver top-tier imagery, specifically tailored for global commercial use, with the highest possible quality standards.
Through the MBZ-SAT project, MBRSC has significantly boosted its image production capabilities, addressing the growing global demand for high-quality satellite imagery. The development of this satellite has been supported by GMV, which contributed its technical expertise in automated image planning and processing. This collaboration has helped MBRSC maintain its renowned service quality and performance standards.
GMV has played an essential role in the development of MBZ-SAT's data services system. The company is responsible for the satellite's data reception, mission planning, processing, and user services. The satellite's automated system ensures that images are acquired, processed, and cataloged continuously, ensuring the highest image quality standards for global commercial applications.
Notably, GMV contributed advanced tools like Flexplan (mission planning), Visualfocus (orbital calculations and 2D/3D visualization), and Prodigi (data processing and user services). These tools had been successfully applied in previous space missions and have now been incorporated into the MBZ-SAT mission. This marks a considerable advancement in satellite imaging technology, with the capability to more than double the resolution compared to older systems. GMV also developed high-resolution image processors to support this enhanced capability.
The inclusion of these innovative technologies in the MBZ-SAT mission represents a substantial leap forward in imaging capabilities. This advancement ensures that MBRSC remains at the forefront of space exploration and satellite imagery, ready to meet the demands of both current and future missions with reliable and cutting-edge technological support.
