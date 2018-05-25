. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CAR TECH
Toyota to spend $13.6 billion on electric car batteries by 2030
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Sept 7, 2021

Toyota said Tuesday it will invest $13.6 billion into batteries for electric and hybrid cars by 2030, as the world's biggest automaker pushes to make its production carbon-neutral.

The Japanese car giant said in a presentation it plans to pour 1.5 trillion yen into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles and that it aims to cut battery costs by half per car by 2030.

Toyota said in June it aimed to make its production carbon-neutral by 2035, replacing the previous target date of 2050.

One of the ways the company hopes to realise its goal is by introducing new technologies for painting vehicles -- one of auto production's most power-gobbling procedures -- such as replacing paint with adhesive film.

Toyota is a pioneer of hybrid vehicles and autos using hydrogen fuel, and is also stepping up its development of battery-powered electric cars.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in October set a 2050 deadline for the world's third-largest economy to become carbon neutral, significantly firming up the country's climate-change commitments.

The nation has struggled to cut carbon emissions after shutting down reactors following the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

In November, engineering giant Toshiba said it would stop constructing new coal-fired power plants and shift to renewable energy in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.


Related Links
 Car Technology at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


CAR TECH
Merkel's record mixed as she takes wheel at last IAA show
 Berlin (AFP) Sept 7, 2021
 No German leader's diary would be complete without a visit to the venerable IAA motor show, which welcomes Angela Merkel on Tuesday for the last time in her chancellorship. But the biennial celebration of all things auto-related is mired in controversy this year as Germany struggles to adapt its flagship industry to the electric and digital revolution. Merkel, who is quitting politics after an election on September 26, has been a regular at the show over her 16 years in power - even earning the ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CAR TECH
ESA at the 36th Space Symposium

 State of Russia's ISS segment sparks safety concerns

 Russian cosmonauts to track air leaks with vibration sensors

 Can devices that never wear out come into reality?
CAR TECH
DLR Lampoldshausen prepares P5 test stand for the technologies of the future

 FAA grounds Virgin Galactic amid spaceflight 'mishap' probe

 Application of fission-powered spacecraft in solar system exploration missions

 Inspiration4 crew will conduct health research during three day mission
CAR TECH
Ingenuity Mars Helicopter set to fly lower for detailed surface imaging

 Mars: Perseverance rover takes a sample, Ingenuity notches 13th flight

 NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

 NASA's Mars simulation hopefuls face tough application process
CAR TECH
Space exploration priority of nation's sci-tech agenda

 New extravehicular pump ensures stable operation of China's space station

 Chinese astronauts out of spacecraft for second time EVA

 China's astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm
CAR TECH
Kleos secures A$12.6 million to grow constellation

 NASA works to give satellite swarms a hive mind

 World-leading space venture capital firm announces idea-stage incubator

 Roscosmos offered ESA extended use of Soyuz In French Guiana
CAR TECH
DARPA announces research teams to advance fundamental science of atomic vapors

 New augmented reality applications assist astronaut repairs to Space Station

 AFRL's Aerospace Systems Directorate granted patent for innovative control surfaces technology

 NASA's Deep Space Network looks to the future
CAR TECH
The first cells might have used temperature to divide

 Cold planets exist throughout our Galaxy, even in the Galactic bulge

 New class of habitable exoplanets are 'a big step forward' in the search for life

 Did nature or nurture shape the Milky Way's most common planets
CAR TECH
A few steps closer to Europa: spacecraft hardware makes headway

 Juno joins Japan's Hisaki satellite and Keck Observatory to solve "energy crisis" on Jupiter

 Hubble finds first evidence of water vapor on Ganymede

 NASA Awards Launch Services Contract for the Europa Clipper Mission








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.