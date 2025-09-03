24/7 Space News
 SwRI advances laser driven testing for ballistic resistance
illustration only
SwRI advances laser driven testing for ballistic resistance
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 03, 2025

Southwest Research Institute has expanded its Laser Induced Particle Impact Test technique to measure ballistic resistance with greater efficiency and scale than previously possible. The updated process enables larger projectiles and automation, dramatically boosting testing throughput while maintaining accuracy in evaluating protective materials.

Dr. Daniel Portillo of SwRI's Engineering Dynamics Department explained that the work bridges the gap between LIPIT and conventional ballistic trials. "The efficient new technique allows researchers to launch larger projectiles than previous LIPIT processes at a higher rate. Normally, we'd do 30 to 40 ballistics tests a day. We now have an automated process that can do 200 tests in an hour."

Ballistic resistance tests measure how well materials withstand high velocity impacts, often in contexts such as military armor or spacecraft shielding. Conventional LIPIT fired microscopic 0.1 millimeter projectiles, roughly a human hair's width, which limited the size of materials that could be tested realistically.

The SwRI team engineered modifications to fire 0.3 millimeter particles, comparable to grains of salt. By optimizing laser pulse energy, chamber design and acceleration mechanics, the method now produces scaled targets with realistic responses under impact. Hundreds of tests can be carried out each hour with consistent results.

"Using larger projectiles allows us to create scaled down targets with meaningful thickness and material properties," said Portillo. This refinement avoids impractical fabrication limits and broadens the scope of LIPIT evaluations.

SwRI intends to further develop the approach and apply it to new material testing scenarios, offering clients a wider spectrum of high throughput ballistic assessments.

Research Report:High-Throughput Ballistic Limit Testing Using Laser-Induced Particle Impact Tests

 Ballistics and Explosives at SwRI
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

