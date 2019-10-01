Space Talks 2019: bringing space to you

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Paris (ESA) Nov 14, 2019
The second series of European Space Talks concluded on 31 October, in a campaign that gave thousands of people, whether enthusiasts or professionals, the chance to share their passion for space.
Space Talks is an awareness campaign run by ESA and partners in Member States to discuss what benefits space brings to European citizens and how it is crucial for all of our futures.
In this year's campaign, some talks highlighted the importance of past achievements in the space adventure and the inspiration they brought to the public, in particular the Apollo missions and the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Moonlanding.
Since the launch of Space Talks on same day as the Apollo anniversary, 21 July 2019, more than 46 000 people visited the Space Talks web site to find events near them. Space Talks organisers were very creative, with over 180 talks given on diverse topics such as Earth observation, astronautics, new technologies, biology and art.
For example, the Atmosphere festival, in Courbevoie, France, featured Space Talks on sustainable development, science and societal issues and how we should relate to other forms of life in the Universe.
Amazingly, talks were organised not only in Europe, but also far beyond, in locations such as Brazil, Mexico and New Zealand, proving once again, that space interests all people living on Earth, without borders.
One of the biggest Space Talks was held in October, when 2700 university students from all across Europe joined online with ESA astronauts Thomas Pesquet and Claudie Haignere in Paris to talk about the future of Europe and how space will contribute. ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano connected to this chat live from the International Space Station to bring his experience to the students.
ESA Director General Jan Worner also joined the event and spoke about the importance of hearing what the students had to say, adding "You are the future space players who will make our dreams and expectations a reality, through new programmes and activities that will respond to upcoming challenges for humankind and for the planet."
The vision of this next generation will be shared at Space19+, the ESA Ministerial Council, to help prepare Europe for its future in space.
Inspirational, innovative and international, these European Space Talks have touched many people, demonstrating that space is not just for rocket scientists or engineers, but can involve us all.
EU must boost spending in space or be squeezed out: experts
Brussels (AFP) Nov 13, 2019
The EU needs to boost space funding and improve its strategy to compete with military superpowers and smaller upstarts, a panel of experts told MEPs on Tuesday. The experts, including from the UN and the European Commission, said an estimated 60 percent of the world's economy depends directly or indirectly on "space tools" like satellite imaging, tracking and internet connectivity. The EU faces competition not only from established players like the US, but also from emerging competitors like Chi ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.