Scientists aim to uncover cause of unexpected warmth in Everest glacier



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Mar 20, 2025



A research team is finalizing preparations for an ambitious expedition to Nepal's Mount Everest next month, where they aim to investigate why ice within one of its most prominent glaciers is near melting temperatures.

Their destination is the Western Cwm, a sunlit valley where the team believes intense solar radiation is melting snow even when the air remains below freezing. The subsequent refreezing of meltwater could be warming the surrounding snow by several degrees, potentially creating glacier ice much closer to the melting threshold than previously documented.

If validated, this phenomenon could be affecting glaciers throughout the Himalayas. Given that these glaciers provide essential water resources for millions of people in the region, understanding this process is critical.

The team, composed of scientists from the University of Leeds and Aberystwyth University, will work over 6,000 meters above sea level, about 500 meters higher than Everest Base Camp. They plan to drill into the glacier and use the resulting boreholes to monitor internal ice temperatures.

To reach their site, the researchers must traverse the treacherous Khumbu Icefall, known as one of the most perilous stretches on the South Col route to Everest's summit. Helicopters will carry their equipment, but the operation remains logistically complex.

Once established on the glacier, the team will endure sub-zero nighttime temperatures, sometimes dipping below -10 oC, while contending with low oxygen levels. To mitigate the risk of altitude sickness, they will conduct regular health checks on each other.

Leading the mission is Professor Duncan Quincey from Leeds' School of Geography, who noted: "This trip will be the most physically and logistically demanding expedition I've ever been part of, and the unknowns are plentiful - we're worried about whether our equipment will work at such high elevations, and if it does work whether we will be able to collect and export our data effectively.

"Although we have worked at and around base camp on half a dozen occasions previously, this is the first time we have continued up-glacier and above the icefall. This means we're exploring new ground, and only a handful of scientists have walked this path before us. If we manage to capture any data, then they will be genuinely the first of their kind."

This initiative builds on earlier research showing that the ice in the lower Khumbu Glacier is warmer than expected based on surrounding air temperatures.

Glaciers in Earth's highest mountain ranges are crucial water sources for millions in countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Any change in glacier melt rates could jeopardize water supplies used for irrigation, sanitation, and hydropower, especially in foothill communities.

Recognizing the significance of glacier preservation, the United Nations General Assembly has designated 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation. Additionally, UNESCO will inaugurate the first annual World Day for Glaciers on March 21.

The Everest expedition aims to enhance scientific understanding of glacier dynamics, offering insights applicable to similar environments worldwide and revealing whether other Himalayan glaciers harbor comparably warm ice.

Professor Bryn Hubbard of Aberystwyth University's Department of Geography and Earth Sciences commented: "It may surprise many that snow could be melting at sub-freezing air temperatures high up within Everest's Western Cwm, but the possibility needs to be investigated and measured. These temperature measurements will improve computer models that are used to predict future changes in glacier extent and water supply - particularly important in this heavily-populated and water-stressed region.

"For this project, we will build on Aberystwyth University's expertise in borehole drilling and sensor development to record ice temperatures deeper into the ice and at higher elevations than ever before attempted. Since, at these elevations, we can no longer rely on power from combustion motors, we plan to use energy from solar, battery and propane to drill boreholes some tens of metres into the ice. We also plan to use satellites to send real-time data back from the Western Cwm directly to our computers in the UK, reducing the number of future trips required to download and service the equipment."

Noted mountaineer and University of Leeds alumnus Kenton Cool, who is preparing for his nineteenth Everest ascent, will be on the mountain concurrently with the research team.

"This expedition to Everest is arguably the most important scientific expedition to the mountain for nearly 20 years. Not only will the team be battling the rigours of high altitude and the dangers of the mountain, but they will be conducting groundbreaking glacial science at over 6400m, findings from which will potentially impact millions of people," he said.

"Being a Leeds Alum myself I'm proud to be associated with this expedition to a mountain that holds a very special place in my heart. I look forward to not only spending time with the team in Nepal but also to learn about the importance of their research.

"I wish Professor Quincey and his whole team the very best in the last few weeks before their departure."

The research is supported by the Natural Environment Research Council and involves collaboration among academics from the University of Leeds, Aberystwyth University, University of Bergen in Norway, and Uppsala University in Sweden.

